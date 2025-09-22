Harm Reduction Outreach Worker (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a term (to March 31, 2027), full-time Harm Reduction Outreach Worker to provide culturally based support to all Nuu-chah-nulth Region individuals, families, and communities, with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people involved in high-risk lifestyles. This position will communicate with various service providers and coordinate activities to support wellness and healing within a culturally safe framework. This position will work evenings and weekends and provide outreach support to Nuu-chah-nulth clients away from home as well as in community. This position is based out of Port Alberni and will require travel to Nuu-chah-nulth territories along the coast of Vancouver Island (including by vehicle on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter). This position operates on a 4-on, 3-off shift rotation. Daily scheduled hours are 9.75, inclusive of a one-hour meal break. Shifts will incorporate one weekend day, with possible schedules being Sunday through Wednesday or Wednesday through Saturday.

Responsibilities Include

Establish relationships with persons at risk and provide outreach services directly to them as needed.

Provide information about Drugs & Alcohol, Opioids, Harm Reduction and Services available.

Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners in developing individualized and effective, strength-based, and culturally competent support plans.

Have knowledge of Addiction services.

Make referrals for urban individuals to appropriate resources.

Provide ongoing support for treatment including follow up (i.e. reminders of appointments, transportation to pharmacies for medication).

Develop and facilitate educational workshops and group discussions.

Preferred Qualifications

Minimum Diploma required in Human Services or Addictions, plus 3-5 years of professional experience (ideally working with the at-risk population).

Knowledge of trauma-informed service practice, complex and intergenerational trauma.

Possessing a compassionate personality and ability to work under pressure is paramount.

Effective organization and time management skills, computer literate in the workplace.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture, and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s licence.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

What We Offer: