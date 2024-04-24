Haw̓iih Clerk (Traditional Chiefs Clerk)

Position Classification: Term Position, 2 years with possible extension.

Location: Anacla Government Office (Bamfield, BC) & Port Alberni Office (Port Alberni, BC)

Authority Relationship: Reports to the HFN Law Clerk Salary Range: $48,000 - $58,000

POSITION SUMMARY: The Haw̓iih Clerk will perform independent Haw̓iih duties, including administrative tasks. A Haw̓iih Clerk's primary responsibility is to assist Haw̓iih with routine administrative and HFN government tasks. The Haw̓iih Clerk will work under the direction of the Law Clerk and will support an Executive Director with key HFN Governance documents, research, and practice management. The Haw̓iih Clerk will advise the Haw̓iih Council on HFN laws, acts, regulations, policies, etc. The position will be required to oversee and maintain Haw̓iih records and documents.

JOB DUTIES:

• Work with Haw̓iih Council, providing advice and guidance for compliance with HFN laws, acts, regulations, policies, etc. This duty will also involve participating in meetings, organizing, and overseeing meeting requirements, providing all documentation for meetings, and completing all records associated with the meetings.

• Coordinate with relevant departments within HFN to ensure integration and alignment of Haw̓iih culture, history, and knowledge.

• Perform administrative duties and ensure the Haw̓iih Council have all reports, documents, information, travel needs, etc. for HFN Government.

• Responsible for supporting the Law Clerk related to Haw̓iih House placements.

• Manage records and required documentation of the Ha’wiih cases, recording and tracking documents for the duration of these cases is vital. How to handle confidential information while ensuring that documents contain all core information is essential.

• Work with the Law Clerk on all records documentation for the vote on Haw̓iih Council representation at the HFN Executive Council table.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

• 5 + years of progressive experience in a similar advisory role.

• Degree in Indigenous law, Indigenous Governance, Criminology, OR an acceptable combination of education, training, traditional knowledge and/or experience.

• Previous experience representing First Nations government, administration or communities in situations requiring sensitivity and strong conflict resolution skills.

• Experience preparing operational agreements, reports, and briefing notes.

• Proven ability to coordinate and adapt to diverse views and conflicting understandings.

• Previous experience representing or participating in working groups, committees, or cooperative or consultative boards in cross-cultural settings.

• Proven success developing and managing projects or research related to First Nations culture.

• Demonstrated ability and experience in upholding the HFN Organizational Values: Professionalism, Respect, Health, Effective Communication, Trust, Support.

• Proficiency in Microsoft programs such as Outlook, Word, Excel, Teams (or Zoom), and PowerPoint.

• Excellent oral and written communication skills, including presentation skills.

• Demonstrated ability to work independently and as part of a team.

KNOWLEDGE:

• Knowledge of Huu-ay-aht First Nations, vision, values, and governance.

• Knowledge of the BC Treaty Commission process and the Maa-nulth Treaty.

• Knowledge of the policies and programs affecting and involving First Nations peoples throughout Canada and the First Nations of British Columbia.

ABILITIES:

• Analyze and Evaluate – You can strategically analyze, evaluate and manage complex items and initiatives and provide timely strategic advice management.

• Planning – You can prioritize, multitask and organize groups, meetings, etc. with multiple participants.

• Collaboration – You can interact and work cooperatively with partners at the community level, government level, and peer level.

• Problem-Solving – You use logic, judgment, and data to evaluate options and develop solutions that meet the options.

• Communication – You communicate respectfully and effectively in all of your interactions.

OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

• Valid Class 5 Driver’s License.

• Some travel, including overnight and or weekends.

• Willingness and ability to work overtime, including evenings and weekends.

• Ability to work outdoors and inclement weather as required.

• Willingness to work in both HFN locations; Anacla (Bamfield) and Port Alberni Offices; Company vehicle provided for travel between offices.

• Successful background checks, employment verification, criminal records checks, work reference checks, and education/credential verification.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

▪ ʔiisaak / Greater Respect. Personal and collective respect for the community and its people, traditional knowledge, the natural world, the metaphysical world and other peoples and communities. Working in a manner that reflects a commitment to client service excellence and actively contributing to workplace well-being and a safe, healthy, and respectful workplace.

▪ ʔuuʔałuk / Taking Care Of. This is about caring for present and future generations and the resources the land, water, and the natural world provides. Working on pursuing organizational efficiencies, demonstrating an appreciation of the importance of resources, including the willingness to adopt new and more efficient working methods.

▪ Hišuk ma c̕awak / Everything is One. A notion of the interconnected, interdependent, and reciprocal relationship between the people, the land, and the wider world(s) in a physical, spiritual and social sense. Listening actively to the views of others, respecting, considering, and incorporating them. Working collaboratively and relating effectively to others and embracing and valuing diversity.