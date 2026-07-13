Job Title: Health and Social Services (HSS) Administrative Assistant
Reports to: Health and Social Services Manager
Hourly Wage: Between $23.60 and $29.47 hourly, depending on qualifications and education
Position structure: Full-time, 63 hours biweekly
Purpose & Position presentation:
Reporting to the Health and Social Services Manager, the Health and Social Services (HSS) Administrative Assistant provides administrative, coordination, financial, and records support to ensure the smooth day-to-day operation of the HSS department. The position supports management and staff with correspondence, scheduling, meetings, reporting deadlines, funding-related documentation, travel arrangements, basic financial administration, and organized record keeping.
This role requires a high level of discretion, accuracy, professionalism, and sensitivity when working with staff, community members, external service providers, and confidential HSS-related information. The HSS Administrative Assistant contributes to efficient departmental service delivery by following up on requests, maintaining organized files, supporting internal processes, and assisting with a broad range of administrative and operational tasks as required.
Core responsibilities
- Provide day-to-day administrative support to the Health and Social Services Manager and HSS staff, including scheduling, follow-ups, correspondence, departmental communications, and general office coordination.
- Prepare, format, and process correspondence, memorandums, reports, forms, spreadsheets, agendas, minutes, and other documents from written or oral instruction using Microsoft Office and other approved systems.
- Create, collect, compile, and maintain HSS department data, reports, records, and supporting documentation, ensuring information is organized, up to date, and handled confidentially.
- Assist with funding applications, reporting requirements, contracts, program documentation, and follow-up with provincial, federal, First Nation, health, social services, and community program partners as directed.
- Arrange, plan, and organize HSS meetings, including agenda preparation based on manager guidance, booking meeting spaces, arranging catering, sending invites, recording attendance, and taking accurate meeting minutes.
- Book and organize travel, accommodation, training courses, meeting logistics, and approved participant arrangements as requested.
- Provide basic financial administration support, including issuing or tracking purchase orders, collecting expense receipts, preparing travel forms, coding invoices, supporting billing summaries, and liaising with Finance as required.
- Assist with collecting, organizing, and submitting timesheets, leave forms, attendance records, and other payroll or absence-related documentation at the direction of the HSS Manager.
- Maintain tracking lists for departmental equipment, supplies, training, and operational items, and assist with ordering, inventory, and follow-up where required.
- Support document retention, filing, scanning, archiving, and electronic organization of departmental records in accordance with MMFN procedures.
- Draft memos, letters, notices, and other internal or external correspondence as requested.
- Interact with staff, community members, service providers, and visitors in a respectful, tactful, compassionate, and culturally sensitive manner.
Education/Experience
- Minimum completed bachelor’s degree in any discipline required, representing four years of completed university education.
- Two years of experience in an equivalent or higher administrative, coordination, office support, or program-support position required; three years of relevant experience is preferred.
- Experience working with First Nations, Indigenous organizations, health programs, social services, education, or community-based service environments is preferred.
- Experience with funding application preparation, reporting, contract documentation, purchase orders, expense claims, travel forms, and follow-up with internal or external partners is an asset.
- Experience handling confidential records and sensitive departmental information is required.
What do we offer?
MMFN offers a stimulating and professional working environment, competitive pay, a comprehensive Manulife health benefits plan, participation in the pension plan with employer matching contributions of up to 5.5%, and a 63-hour biweekly work schedule with every other Friday off to support a healthy work-life balance.
Company
Location
Contact Info
How to Apply
Application process: Please e-mail your resume and cover letter to: HR@yuquot.ca
*Priority will be given to qualified First Nation citizens/members for this position