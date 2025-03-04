HEALTH CARE AIDE (HCA)

Health Care Aides (HCAs) conduct home visits to provide chronic and acute care and wellness services to Community Members. HCAs apply a structured client assessment process that includes on-going reassessment to determine client needs, family supports, and service allocations. Following the individual client assessment and care plans, HCAs provide medical support to clients with their daily living activities, including personal, social, physical, and spiritual needs. HCAs ensure that all clients are treated fairly with kindness, dignity, and respect.

HCA positions are part of the Health Services Team and have an overall objective to provide KCFN Community Members with effective home services that enhance health and well-being.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

The duties & responsibilities of HCAs include (but are not limited to):

Assists clients with daily activities (eating, dressing, grooming, and personal hygiene)

Performs or assists clients with light meal preparation, encouraging nutrition & healthy food selection

Checks & records relevant vitals/measurements (BP, temperature, blood glucose, fluid intake and output); collects specimens as required

Assists nurses with wound care & treatments as required

Ensures proper usage of prescribed medications (does not administer medications)

Monitors progress, symptoms and behavior and reports key observations or client safety concerns or emergencies to medical health practitioners

Accompanies/drives clients to appointments

Assists clients with mobility issues (weigh, lift, turn & position them)

Provides emotional support & companionship

Advocates for clients’ needs & supports

Assists with respite & palliative care support

Performs care-based cleaning including emptying/cleaning commodes

Administers first aid in the event of an emergency

Maintains a log of clients’ home visits & duties that are performed

Maintains supplies inventory and performs sterilization of equipment

Other duties as assigned by the management

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

Licensed Care Aid Certification or Home Support Certificate

Must have current registration with the BC Care Aide Registry

2+ years working as an HCA – strong asset

Experience working with an EMR (electronic medical record) system – strong asset

Strong organizational, communication and conflict resolution skills (trauma informed)

Experience working with First Nation organizations (in a remote setting) – asset

An understanding and appreciation of Nuu-chah-nulth culture/Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language/protocols

OTHER

• Capable and willing to travel (ie training, meetings, client support)

• Capable and willing to travel via boat/plane and on remote logging roads

• Valid driver’s license & an acceptable driver’s abstract

• WHMIS, violence & harassment awareness training (or willing to complete)

Valid First Aid Certificate - required

• An acceptable vulnerable Police Information Check (formerly known as an enhanced RCMP

criminal record check) - required