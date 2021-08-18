The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of

Health & Emergency Response Coordinator. This is a temporary full-time position that goes

to March 31, 2022, with the possibility of extension based on funding availability.

JOB PURPOSE

The Health & Emergency Response Coordinator (HERC) is responsible for overseeing and

coordinating the Emergency Management Program and for the development, review and

revision of the Emergency Preparedness Plan. The Health and Emergency Response

Coordinator serves as the liaison between Chief and Council, Executive Director, and the

Emergency Management Committee. It is the responsibility of the Health and Emergency

Response Coordinator to ensure that adequate attention is given to all aspects of the

Emergency Management Program including direct and indirect support for related planning such

as a Community Wildfire Protection Plan, Occupational Safety & Health (OSH), Communicable

Disease Emergency Plan, Business Continuity Plan(s), Comprehensive Community Plan, and

planning relating to protection of public health (Health Emergency Management).

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas: