The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of
Health & Emergency Response Coordinator. This is a temporary full-time position that goes
to March 31, 2022, with the possibility of extension based on funding availability.
JOB PURPOSE
The Health & Emergency Response Coordinator (HERC) is responsible for overseeing and
coordinating the Emergency Management Program and for the development, review and
revision of the Emergency Preparedness Plan. The Health and Emergency Response
Coordinator serves as the liaison between Chief and Council, Executive Director, and the
Emergency Management Committee. It is the responsibility of the Health and Emergency
Response Coordinator to ensure that adequate attention is given to all aspects of the
Emergency Management Program including direct and indirect support for related planning such
as a Community Wildfire Protection Plan, Occupational Safety & Health (OSH), Communicable
Disease Emergency Plan, Business Continuity Plan(s), Comprehensive Community Plan, and
planning relating to protection of public health (Health Emergency Management).
JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:
- Grade 12 (or equivalent) is required; a Certificate or degree in Emergency Management is preferred; or other relevant courses, training (including informal EMBC workshops), or workshops completed in emergency management.
- Minimum of 1 to 3 years of practical work experiences in the emergency management arena, preferably as an Emergency Response Coordinator and acquired in First Nation community environments.
- Other certificates and/or training of benefit to include: Occupational Safety & Health (OSH); Health Emergency Management; First Responder training; radio communications or Business Continuity.
- Successful completion and ongoing Criminal Records Checks required.
- Must possess and maintain a valid BC Driver’s Licence, provide a satisfactory driver’s abstract, and have access to a reliable vehicle as a condition of employment.
- Must be willing to travel when necessary and also work outside of normal business hours when requested (including being on call when requested).
- Preference may be given to Indigenous applicants or applicants with direct experience working for First Nations.
- Knowledge of Tseshaht community, culture and lands is an asset. Familiar with the living environments of the Tseshaht membership. Knowledge of the Tseshaht language is an asset.
- A comprehensive understanding of the BC Emergency Management System is required including hazards, vulnerability, resiliency, Best Practices, and issues pertaining to First Nations emergency preparedness, response and recovery.
- A proven track record in emergency management—including development and implementation of an Emergency Program, EOC development & operations, and community engagement.
- Well-developed time management and organizational skills; able to plan, implement and follow up on numerous tasks of varying degrees of complexity and importance— including under stressful or challenging circumstances.
- Demonstrated leadership skills; able to foster a team approach, be flexible and be adaptable to working effectively in with diverse stakeholders, TFN Departments, and community—especially in an activated Emergency Operations Centre.
- Proficient with the office administrative needs associated with managing the emergency management program, databases, portals/dashboards, reports, budgets, proposal writing and work plan development.
- Excellent interpersonal skills, able to develop rapport with membership, TFN personnel and external organizations at all levels.
- Proven abilities to maintain the confidentiality of information and materials; and able to display sound judgment and exercise discretion at all times.
- Effective written and verbal communication skills. Proficiency in MS Office applications (MS Teams, Word, Outlook, Excel, Power Point, etc.).
- Demonstrated sound work ethics and a commitment to achieving objectives.
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Executive Director, Victoria White
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: vshrimpton@tseshaht.com
CLOSING DATE: September 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM