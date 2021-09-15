The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Health & Emergency Response Coordinator. This is a temporary full-time position that goes to March 31, 2022, with the possibility of extension based on funding availability.

JOB PURPOSE

The Health & Emergency Response Coordinator (HERC) is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the Emergency Management Program and for the development, review and revision of the Emergency Preparedness Plan. The Health and Emergency Response Coordinator serves as the liaison between Chief and Council, Executive Director, and the Emergency Management Committee. It is the responsibility of the Health and Emergency Response Coordinator to ensure that adequate attention is given to all aspects of the Emergency Management Program including direct and indirect support for related planning such as a Community Wildfire Protection Plan, Occupational Safety & Health (OSH), Communicable Disease Emergency Plan, Business Continuity Plan(s), Comprehensive Community Plan, and planning relating to protection of public health (Health Emergency Management).

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas: