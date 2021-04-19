Hesquiaht Cultural Support Worker

Position Summary

This position is primarily responsible for guiding and engaging families, children, youth, and community members in culture activities promoting spiritual healing in a supportive and ethical manner. The Cultural Support Worker provides opportunities to share knowledge of Hesquiaht culture, traditions, history, and protocols. The Cultural Support Worker will assist the nation by designing age-appropriate activities that meet the cultural needs of the children and families of Hesquiaht First Nation. The Ideal candidate will have experience in language, regalia making, weaving, crafts, foods, medicines and other traditional practices.

Cultural Safety is an overall goal of the Community Wellness program. Customs, traditions, items, beliefs and values that accurately portray Hesquiaht people will provide the foundation for program activities. The Cultural Support Worker will work with the team and membership to develop community driven programs and services based on respectful dialogue and engagement. A strong focus will be on providing holistic activities that provide social and personal wellness in safe environments.

Key Duties & Responsibilities:

Promote and support traditional Hesquiaht cultural teachings and practice for our families, community, and staff.

Assist in singing, drumming, brushings and dance groups within all family programs.

Assist in creating and maintaining an environment of safety and wellness in the Community Wellness and programming areas.

Work with children and families to provide cultural teachings and assist in the development and implementation of cultural components to the programs using tools such as the Hesquiaht Traditional Protocols.

Provide supportive and trusting relationships with community members.

Engage in collaborative community partnerships to promote traditional healing, cultural teachings and practice.

Participate in team meetings, agency meetings and training deemed necessary for this position in collaboration with the Social Development Administrator.

Maintain an appropriate records and information system. Prepare annual program reports and provide accurate data when needed. Ensure that accurate program and client records are maintained, and that confidentiality is a priority. Ensure that all pertinent registration requirements and documentation is complete.

Help build a Hesquiaht model of cultural safety for grieving, the healing ceremonial process and to reintroduce the traditional ways of knowing and doing.

Perform all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Hesquiaht First Nation policies and standards

Maintain a high level of confidentiality and use discretion on all matters relating to the affairs of the Hesquiaht Nation

Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience:

Completion of High School and some post-secondary education in a relevant field.

Teachings and experience in traditional Hesquiaht language, knowledge, healing practices and wisdom.

Experience working with children, youth and families.

An outgoing, energetic individual who is a team player and has an excellent understanding of Hesquiaht culture and traditions.

Administrative, computer and office skills.

Demonstrates practical knowledge and understanding of traditional Hesquiaht and mainstream healing practices relating to emotional, physical, intellectual and spiritual wellness.

Demonstrates practical and historical knowledge of intergenerational trauma, stress and cultural repression.

Promotes cultural values and increases awareness about Hesquiaht cultural traditions and spirituality.

Strong organizational skills, ability to multi-task in a dynamic working environment; self-motivated personality; ability to work independently and as a team player.

Models, encourages, and participates in cultural, recreational, and social programs that offer positive, healthier alternatives and balanced lifestyles.

Participates in the development and delivery of community-based events geared towards balanced lifestyles and health promotion

Demonstrates an ability to maintain composure and performance while under stress or pressure.

Manages personal stress by utilizing various appropriate coping skills.

Reliable transportation and current valid class 5 BC Driver’s License

Acceptable Driver’s Abstract required.

Acceptable criminal record check required.

Terms of Employment:

Reporting to the Hesquiaht Band Administrator, this is a full-time position at 40 hours per week for a term of one year.