Hesquiaht Elders Coordinator

Reporting to the Hesquiaht Tribal Administrator, the Elders Coordinator is responsible for organizing and facilitating Elder’s meetings, events and program activities; providing travel assistance as required; and for administering the Elders Emergency Housing Repair issues that support mobility and safety for Elders in Hot Springs Cove.

 

  • Organize at least one monthly social and/or educational event for the Elders to attend
  • Organize and facilitate the monthly Elders’ meeting; create the agenda and record the meeting minutes
  • Provide Elders with transportation to Hesquiaht Nation cultural events, and to and from other events as required
  • Ensure proper management of financial records, manage the Elder fund budgets and report as required
  • Inform Elders about Membership meetings and community events at least one week in advance; notify Elders about, and provide transportation to, community and cultural events
  • Facilitate and arrange the registration, bookings and travel requirements for out-of-town events
  • Create program activities and prepare the monthly newsletter; maintain and provide regular updates to the calendar
  • Organize special yearly events – Christmas, Elders Day, Elders Gathering Conference
  • Plan for and prepare the annual report to Chief and Council
  • Perform all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Hesquiaht First Nation policies and standards
  • Maintain a high level of confidentiality and use discretion on all matters relating to the affairs of the Hesquiaht Nation

 

  • Human Service Worker Certification, Home Support Worker Certification, or previous experience and education in the geriatric field is preferred
  • excellent understanding of Hesquiaht culture and traditions
  • Valid BC driver’s licence with an acceptable driver’s abstract; a Class 4 or 5 driver’s licence would be considered an asset
  • Must have own reliable transportation
  • First Aid Level 1 or Emergency First Aid certification
  • Acceptable criminal record check with Vulnerable Sector Search required.
  • Experience overseeing budgets, balancing monthly financial records, and completing financial reporting
  • Previous experience organizing and facilitating meetings, working with small and large groups
  • Experience working with office equipment such as fax machines, photocopiers, etc.
  • Excellent interpersonal and people skills with strong communication skills, both oral and written
  • Ability to advocate for clients and to relate to all ages, especially the elderly
  • Ability to work as part of a team or independently; must work with the cultural support worker, family care worker and Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family & Child Services

Candidates of Hesquiaht ancestry are strongly encouraged to apply; please self-identify in your cover letter.

 

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to the Hesquiaht Tribal Administrator at the following email address: norma@hesquiaht.ca on or before 4pm PST on April 28, 2021.

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, but please note that only candidates who are selected for an interview will be contacted.

