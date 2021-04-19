Hesquiaht Indigenous Mental Wellness Counsellor

The Indigenous Mental Wellness Counsellor (IMWC) works within a multi-disciplinary team to provide prevention, assessment, referral, clinical counselling and follow-up services to individuals and family members affected by mental wellness and substance use issues, specifically individuals who are Indigenous.
The IMWC provides counselling services to individuals and families experiencing mental wellness and substance use challenges. A key element of this position is to function through the use of Indigenous cultural and healing practices which are linking directly to: Elders, cultural advisors and traditional knowledge keepers as a means to bring healing and wellness to the persons served.
Engaging the Hesquiaht First Nations of Hot Springs Cove in services includes: confidential individual, family or group counselling in regards to the causes and effects of mental wellness and/or substance use challenges; support for families dealing with these same issues and healing needs; and facilitating referrals for additional treatment. The IMWC will also provide mental wellness-education to individuals and groups in the community with a focus on Indigenous culture, mental wellness and substance use such as: suicide prevention and intervention; substance use; anxiety and depression; historical and intergenerational trauma; grief and loss; sexual abuse; and trauma stemming from attending residential school.
The IMWC must have working knowledge of services and resources in the Central Region Area of Vancouver Island, and must be willing to partner / collaborate with other resource organizations to provide information and support when required in order to meet the overall healing needs of Indigenous persons served. The IMWC will utilize various clinical methodologies to work with individuals so as to increase and strengthen the individual’s ability to manage their wellness and healing journey. The IMWC will provide community engagement, outreach and capacity building exercises where required.
The IMWC will perform all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Hesquiaht First Nation policies and standards, maintain a high level of confidentiality, and use discretion on all matters relating to the affairs of the Hesquiaht Nation.
Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience
- Master’s Degree in a Health Science discipline from a recognized post-secondary institute with three (3) years experience providing treatment services to adults and/or youth with mental health and/or addictions issues; or an Undergraduate Social Work Degree with minimum 5 years experience providing treatment services to adults and/or youth with mental health and/or addictions issues
- Minimum of two (2) years experience working with Indigenous communities
- Preference will be given to qualified candidates of Indigenous ancestry
- Extensive experience leading and facilitating healing groups and Indigenous cultural programming
- Extensive experience developing new and evolving programs based on Hesquiaht member client needs
- A strong understanding of Indigenous cultures and the ability to apply these strengths into the healing services being offered
- Substantial history working on personal healing so as to better connect with and provide services to MVISS clients
- A strong understanding of problematic substance use and the underlying root causes
- A strong understanding of trauma and how it manifests itself in Indigenous lives while supporting strategies to heal from historical traumas
- Ability to apply knowledge, skills and education to different healing and wellness approaches through group healing, one-to-one counseling, family counseling, etc.
- Ability to contribute positively to a healing environment
- Extensive experience managing caseloads, assessments and referrals
- Experience developing and delivering psycho-educational supports in the areas of suicide prevention, substance use, anxiety and depression, historical trauma, grief and loss, child sexual abuse, lateral violence, and the inter-generational impacts of colonialism/residential school
- Ability to lead and facilitate community engagement, outreach and capacity building exercises
- Knowledge, skills and ability to apply western-based healing and Indigenous healing and wellness approaches
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to the Hesquiaht Tribal Administrator at the following email address: norma@hesquiaht.ca on or before 4pm PST on April 28, 2020.
Candidates of Hesquiaht ancestry are strongly encouraged to apply; please self-identify in your cover letter.
We thank all applicants for their interest, but please note that only candidates who are selected for an interview will be contacted.