Hesquiaht Indigenous Mental Wellness Counsellor

The Indigenous Mental Wellness Counsellor (IMWC) works within a multi-disciplinary team to provide prevention, assessment, referral, clinical counselling and follow-up services to individuals and family members affected by mental wellness and substance use issues, specifically individuals who are Indigenous.

The IMWC provides counselling services to individuals and families experiencing mental wellness and substance use challenges. A key element of this position is to function through the use of Indigenous cultural and healing practices which are linking directly to: Elders, cultural advisors and traditional knowledge keepers as a means to bring healing and wellness to the persons served.

Engaging the Hesquiaht First Nations of Hot Springs Cove in services includes: confidential individual, family or group counselling in regards to the causes and effects of mental wellness and/or substance use challenges; support for families dealing with these same issues and healing needs; and facilitating referrals for additional treatment. The IMWC will also provide mental wellness-education to individuals and groups in the community with a focus on Indigenous culture, mental wellness and substance use such as: suicide prevention and intervention; substance use; anxiety and depression; historical and intergenerational trauma; grief and loss; sexual abuse; and trauma stemming from attending residential school.

The IMWC must have working knowledge of services and resources in the Central Region Area of Vancouver Island, and must be willing to partner / collaborate with other resource organizations to provide information and support when required in order to meet the overall healing needs of Indigenous persons served. The IMWC will utilize various clinical methodologies to work with individuals so as to increase and strengthen the individual’s ability to manage their wellness and healing journey. The IMWC will provide community engagement, outreach and capacity building exercises where required.

The IMWC will perform all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Hesquiaht First Nation policies and standards, maintain a high level of confidentiality, and use discretion on all matters relating to the affairs of the Hesquiaht Nation.

Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience