Home Care / Community Health Nurse

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a full-time term (backfill coverage) Registered Nurse to provide a full continuum of Community Health Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s Central Region territory. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This position is based out of NTC’s Tofino office, and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Skills, Abilities and Responsibilities

Provide comprehensive health care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention

Demonstrate understanding of health promotion, epidemiology, disease/injury, population health, community development, and determinants of health

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and general populations

Preferred Qualifications

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM)

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset

Prefer recent related experience working with children, youth and families or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience, $76,000 - $97,000 annually.

For further information contact Amanda Aspinall, Clinical Leader at 250.725.3367.