Home Care Licensed Practical Nurse (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to April 30, 2026), full time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to provide a full continuum of Community Home care Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in the Central Region. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This position is based out of Tofino and would require travel to Nuu-chah-nulth territories (including by vehicle on logging gravel, helicopter, floatplane and boat).

Responsibilities Include

Provide comprehensive health care to children and families living or visiting Port Alberni with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention.

Establish therapeutic relationships with clients requiring foot care, skin & wound care, diabetes care, catheter/bowel care, palliative care, chronic disease management, medication management, etc.

Identify tasks within the LPN scope to conduct client safety assessments and to create care and service plans with direction from the Home Care RN for community members.

Provide care and education services that are assessment based and designed to build on client, family, and community strengths.

Assess community health needs using local knowledge and information, morbidity, mortality, and general health status statistical information. Preferred Qualifications

Graduate from a recognized practical nursing education program

Current License and registration with the BCCNP

Knowledge of relational practice, reflective practice, cultural safety, and trauma-informed care

Demonstrated ability to work effectively and collaboratively within a Health team structure

Effective at planning, charting, and focusing on quality service delivery

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset.

Prefer recent related experience working with children, youth and families or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s licence, access to a reliable vehicle, and able to travel within the region.

Provide acceptable work references and RCMP criminal record check.

What We Offer: