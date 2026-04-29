Home Care LPN/Home Support Supervisor (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a full-time, permanent Home Care Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)/Home Support Supervisor to provide a full continuum of Community Home care Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in all Regions. The Home Care LPN/Home Support Supervisor shall maintain discipline in self and profession, as well as balance in approach to the supervision of Home Care Workers. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This position is based out of Port Alberni, however, there would be travel to other Regions. Travel is by vehicle (Logging gravel road), helicopter, floatplane and boat.

Responsibilities Include

Supervises Community Health Workers by performing duties such as assigning and monitoring work, providing feedback and annual appraisals, orienting new employees and determining training requirements.

Establish therapeutic relationships and appropriate referrals as needed with clients requiring foot care, skin & wound care, diabetes care, catheter/bowel care, palliative care, chronic disease management, medication management, etc.

Seek and encourage input from Nuu-chah-nulth members, local leadership, and other community health workers in determining existing health care needs of its members.

Provide care and education services that are assessment based and designed to build on client, family, and community strengths.

Works closely with the Clinical Nurse Leader for Home Support for day-to-day (or weekly) case conferencing management regarding the delivery of services.

Preferred Qualifications

Formal training in nursing care within the scope of an LPN, and a minimum of two (2) years recent related experience in an LPN Role.

Current License and registration the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).

Demonstrated ability to provide leadership and coach team members to promote an efficient and effective team-based service environment. Worked directly with a Home Care Registered Nurse as a collaborative team

Demonstrated ability to work effectively and collaboratively within a Health team structure

Demonstrated computer proficiency, including word processing, excel spreadsheets and scheduling skills.Effective at planning, charting, and focusing on quality service delivery

Experience working with First Nations and indigenous communities will be considered an asset.

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s licence, access to a reliable vehicle, and able to travel within the region.

Provide acceptable work references and RCMP criminal record check.

What We Offer: