Position Summary:

The Homemaker reports to the Community Services Manager and is responsible for providing home making services for Elders/ Clients in the Esowista, Ty-Histanis, and Opitsaht Communities. A homemaker encourages healthy support to clientele and does require some physically demanding tasks. A homemaker represents an important enhancement to Elder and Client care program in coordination with the Home and Community Care worker. This position is occupied by a dynamic, enthusiastic, and reliable individual committed to home services.

Culture Commitment

The Homemaker upholds the culture of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations by providing support services to the Nation’s members. This position strives to create a healthy and supportive community that values and recognizes huu-piits-tulth (helping one another).

Duties and Responsibilities

Home Care Support

To provide professional homemaking services to pre-approved Nation members as directed by the Manager of Community Services.

Maintain cleaning duties based on the evaluation provided by Tla-o-qui-aht CHS Dept. Duties may include but are not limited to; vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, dish washing, dusting, cleaning and disinfecting the bathrooms, kitchen area, laundry and overall upkeep and tidying of the centre and area.

Establishing and maintaining trusting and professional relationships with clients, as you will be entering their home personal spaces to complete your assigned care plans.

Follow a cleaning schedule, based on the evaluation outlined in the client care plan.

To perform assigned duties and responsibilities with respect for client(s) privacy and confidentiality; adapt to a variety of situations; and respect and accept different values and standards of living.

To maintain a record of hours and duration of service for each client (s); record services provided at each visit; report incidents; provide time sheets as per Nation Policy

Conduct all work in accordance with safety procedures.

All other duties as assigned.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by the incumbent of this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities and activities required of the position.

Qualifications:

Education, training and certificates

High School Diploma

Valid Driver’s License, with access to a vehicle.

Must have the ability to perform outlined cleaning tasks with minimum supervision.

Must possess physical ability to perform all cleaning/ janitorial tasks.

One to three years’ experience in a homemaking or home support environment / field. Knowledge, skills, abilities, and attributes

Knowledge

Aboriginal organization or community work

Skills, abilities and assets

Organizational skills, verbal communication skills, time management, interpersonal skills, housekeeping skills

Confidentiality, professional conduct, sound judgement, tactful and respectful, diplomacy, empathy, sympathy, customer-oriented, trust, integrity

Preference for a qualified Aboriginal candidate

Must possess a clear criminal record check for the vulnerable services sector.

Clear driver’s abstract

Food Safe Certificate

First Aid Certificate

Work Conditions

Works onsite at patients personal housing units.

May be exposed to sensitive and confidential information

May be exposed to high-stress circumstances involving potentially volatile individuals.

Physical requirements