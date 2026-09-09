Position Summary:
The Homemaker reports to the Community Services Manager and is responsible for providing home making services for Elders/ Clients in the Esowista, Ty-Histanis, and Opitsaht Communities. A homemaker encourages healthy support to clientele and does require some physically demanding tasks. A homemaker represents an important enhancement to Elder and Client care program in coordination with the Home and Community Care worker. This position is occupied by a dynamic, enthusiastic, and reliable individual committed to home services.
Culture Commitment
The Homemaker upholds the culture of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations by providing support services to the Nation’s members. This position strives to create a healthy and supportive community that values and recognizes huu-piits-tulth (helping one another).
Duties and Responsibilities
Home Care Support
- To provide professional homemaking services to pre-approved Nation members as directed by the Manager of Community Services.
- Maintain cleaning duties based on the evaluation provided by Tla-o-qui-aht CHS Dept. Duties may include but are not limited to; vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, dish washing, dusting, cleaning and disinfecting the bathrooms, kitchen area, laundry and overall upkeep and tidying of the centre and area.
- Establishing and maintaining trusting and professional relationships with clients, as you will be entering their home personal spaces to complete your assigned care plans.
- Follow a cleaning schedule, based on the evaluation outlined in the client care plan.
- To perform assigned duties and responsibilities with respect for client(s) privacy and confidentiality; adapt to a variety of situations; and respect and accept different values and standards of living.
- To maintain a record of hours and duration of service for each client (s); record services provided at each visit; report incidents; provide time sheets as per Nation Policy
- Conduct all work in accordance with safety procedures.
- All other duties as assigned.
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by the incumbent of this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities and activities required of the position.
Qualifications:
Education, training and certificates
- High School Diploma
- Valid Driver’s License, with access to a vehicle.
- Must have the ability to perform outlined cleaning tasks with minimum supervision.
- Must possess physical ability to perform all cleaning/ janitorial tasks.
- One to three years’ experience in a homemaking or home support environment / field. Knowledge, skills, abilities, and attributes
Knowledge
- Aboriginal organization or community work
Skills, abilities and assets
- Organizational skills, verbal communication skills, time management, interpersonal skills, housekeeping skills
- Confidentiality, professional conduct, sound judgement, tactful and respectful, diplomacy, empathy, sympathy, customer-oriented, trust, integrity
- Preference for a qualified Aboriginal candidate
- Must possess a clear criminal record check for the vulnerable services sector.
- Clear driver’s abstract
- Food Safe Certificate
- First Aid Certificate
Work Conditions
- Works onsite at patients personal housing units.
- May be exposed to sensitive and confidential information
- May be exposed to high-stress circumstances involving potentially volatile individuals.
Physical requirements
- Good health, allowing one to perform physical tasks throughout the day, including bending, lifting, carrying, walking.
- Must be able to stand on feed for prolonged periods of time.
- May be required to lift or carry heavy items over 20lbs.
- Must be able to be mobile and visit personal housing locations that can only be accessed by stairs or rough, uneven ground.
- Frequent travel by car or boat.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Applications will be accepted until filled.
Submit your resume and cover letter demonstrating how you meet these qualifications to: Email: jobs@tla-o-qui-aht.org or drop at the office in a sealed envelope at #1119-A Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino.