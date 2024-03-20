Housekeeper/custodian

Duties include but are not limited to:

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

• Ability to follow best practice cleaning procedures.

• Sweep, mop and dust.

• Disinfect high-contact surfaces.

• Wash and prepare linens.

• Changing sheets and making beds.

• Dispose of garbage and recycling material.

• Report any room damage or missing items.

• Ability to move or carry 30 lbs. daily.

Skills, training, and requirements:

• BSW 1 or equivalent experience

• Driver’s license preferred.

• First aid ticket

• WHMIS