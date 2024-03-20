Housekeeper/custodian

Duties include but are not limited to:
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
• Ability to follow best practice cleaning procedures.
• Sweep, mop and dust.
• Disinfect high-contact surfaces.
• Wash and prepare linens.
• Changing sheets and making beds.
• Dispose of garbage and recycling material.
• Report any room damage or missing items.
• Ability to move or carry 30 lbs. daily.
Skills, training, and requirements:
• BSW 1 or equivalent experience
• Driver’s license preferred.
• First aid ticket
• WHMIS
Resumes and related documentation can be emailed to terrygedgar@gmail.com or left in my mail slot at the DFN Administration office, on or before 3 pm April 4th, 2024. In your cover letter please include the area that you wish to apply for. Questions can be directed to terrygedgar@gmail.com or 250-730-0828.