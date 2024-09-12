Want to work for an amazing employer? The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFNs) are a progressive, forward-thinking, First Nations Treaty Government. We are growing rapidly and seek a career-minded, dedicated, hands-on, professional to assume the role of Housing Coordinator (HC). Reporting to the Chair of the Housing Authority Board, the HC is responsible for the overall administration, planning, and delivery of KCFN housing initiatives.
This position is based in beautiful Houpsitas/Kyuquot (or possibly out of the Campbell River Admin Office for the right candidate). This exciting role comes with a competitive salary, benefits if working 20+ hrs per week, and time off to achieve work-life balance!
We are willing to train and develop the right applicant. Our ideal candidate is motivated, exhibits a “can-do attitude,” and has a strong desire to improve housing for members in the KCFN community.
What you’ll do:
Development & Implementation (Housing Authority Act/Regulations)
- Creates, maintains, & administrates the Nations’ Housing Authority Act, Regulations & procedures as directed by the Board Chair
- Monitors the administration of, & compliance to, the said Act/Regulations, the Building Code, as well as other safety standards, procedures and protocols
Source and Manage Funding
- Tracks & reconciles approved budgets
- Identifies various funding sources for housing projects
- Applies for funding/grants and follows-up with applications
- Properly & carefully administrates funding in accordance with the terms
- Liaises with CMHC & other funding agencies to ensure successful application outcomes
- Prepares accurate/complete funding reports
- Ensures that all reporting is done on time (on or before the deadlines)
- Coordinates & administrates agreements with KCFN tenants
- Plans & implements new housing and rental construction - including the coordination of applications, permits & other related documentation
- Manages or oversees the development & maintaining of an inventory of all KCFN community housing assets
- Administers KCFN-owned housing mortgages
- Provides information to, coordinates & assists community members with questions, tenant applications, repair requests and other related paperwork
- Maintains accurate records regarding payments, receipts, waitlists, repairs, maintenance, etc. – & ensures regular statements are prepared
- Coordinates requests for housing maintenance & repairs with the Public Works Dept.
- Keeps current on all related housing & rental standards/regulations
- Keeps the HAB updated on policies, funding agency updates, and related regulations & housing building standards
- Able to coordinate & conduct public/community presentations
- Completes & coordinates annual house inspections with tenants
- Prepares various reports/assignments as required by the Board Chair
Housing Authority Board (HAB) Administration
- Supports/assists the HAB in carrying out Board Members’ duties and responsibilities
- Helps Board Members execute their responsibilities pursuant to the KCFN Housing Authority Act & associated regulations
- May coordinate the review of the Terms of Reference for the KCFN HAB in accordance with the Housing Authority Act
- Prepares regular reports to the HAB
- Other duties/assignments as required by the HAB
Our ideal candidate:
- Post-secondary education in property, strata, construction or project management – not required but are strong assets
- Grade 12 graduation – preferred
- Leadership, communications, report and funding/proposal writing - strong assets
- Proficiency with Office 365, Google, Adobe – assets
- Experience working with federal and provincial government agencies – asset
- Experience creating and developing policies & funding proposals – strong assets
- Coordinating & developing housing/construction projects – asset
- Experience working under or with various statutes/laws/regulations – asset
- Strong organizational & conflict resolution skills
- Experience working with First Nations & an understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural practices/protocols/language
- Experience working in remote locations
- Ability to work flexible hours – if required
- A valid driver’s license (or working towards)
- Willingness to travel in and out of Houpsitas (Kyuquot)
- Police Information Check (formerly known as a RCMP criminal record check) is a required
**This competition is open to applicants who are legally entitled to work in Canada**
CLOSING DATE & TIME: Open until filled START DATE: ASAP
STATUS: Permanent, Part-time or Full-Time DATE POSTED: Sept 9, 2024
COMPENSATION: $25 to $30 per hr (health/pension benefits if working 20+ hrs per week)
TO APPLY: E-mail cover letter & resume to Dwayne Worthing, HR Manager, at
dwaynew@kcfirstnations.com citing “HC” in the subject heading of your e-mail.
In accordance with the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference may be given to Indigenous applicants.
We thank all those who apply, however only those shortlisted will be contacted for interviews.