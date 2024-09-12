Want to work for an amazing employer? The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFNs) are a progressive, forward-thinking, First Nations Treaty Government. We are growing rapidly and seek a career-minded, dedicated, hands-on, professional to assume the role of Housing Coordinator (HC). Reporting to the Chair of the Housing Authority Board, the HC is responsible for the overall administration, planning, and delivery of KCFN housing initiatives.

This position is based in beautiful Houpsitas/Kyuquot (or possibly out of the Campbell River Admin Office for the right candidate). This exciting role comes with a competitive salary, benefits if working 20+ hrs per week, and time off to achieve work-life balance!

We are willing to train and develop the right applicant. Our ideal candidate is motivated, exhibits a “can-do attitude,” and has a strong desire to improve housing for members in the KCFN community.

What you’ll do:

Development & Implementation (Housing Authority Act/Regulations)

Creates, maintains, & administrates the Nations’ Housing Authority Act, Regulations & procedures as directed by the Board Chair

Monitors the administration of, & compliance to, the said Act/Regulations, the Building Code, as well as other safety standards, procedures and protocols

Source and Manage Funding

Tracks & reconciles approved budgets

Identifies various funding sources for housing projects

Applies for funding/grants and follows-up with applications

Properly & carefully administrates funding in accordance with the terms

Liaises with CMHC & other funding agencies to ensure successful application outcomes

Prepares accurate/complete funding reports

Ensures that all reporting is done on time (on or before the deadlines)

Coordinates & administrates agreements with KCFN tenants

Plans & implements new housing and rental construction - including the coordination of applications, permits & other related documentation

Manages or oversees the development & maintaining of an inventory of all KCFN community housing assets

Administers KCFN-owned housing mortgages

Provides information to, coordinates & assists community members with questions, tenant applications, repair requests and other related paperwork

Maintains accurate records regarding payments, receipts, waitlists, repairs, maintenance, etc. – & ensures regular statements are prepared

Coordinates requests for housing maintenance & repairs with the Public Works Dept.

Keeps current on all related housing & rental standards/regulations

Keeps the HAB updated on policies, funding agency updates, and related regulations & housing building standards

Able to coordinate & conduct public/community presentations

Completes & coordinates annual house inspections with tenants

Prepares various reports/assignments as required by the Board Chair

Housing Authority Board (HAB) Administration

Supports/assists the HAB in carrying out Board Members’ duties and responsibilities

Helps Board Members execute their responsibilities pursuant to the KCFN Housing Authority Act & associated regulations

May coordinate the review of the Terms of Reference for the KCFN HAB in accordance with the Housing Authority Act

Prepares regular reports to the HAB

Other duties/assignments as required by the HAB

Our ideal candidate: