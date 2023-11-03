The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Housing Manager. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

The TFN Administration Office requires an individual with social development or housing program management experience to provide professional support and leadership for the delivery of community-based housing services. This position is fundamental to the achievement of objectives for membership housing. Flexibility is required for workdays and hours of work.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Tseshaht and program specific policies, standards, practices, and procedures, as directed by the Director of Membership Services:

• Manage a comprehensive range of housing programs involving varying degrees of complexity and multi-problem situational needs for case management.

• Supervise staff involved in residential rehabilitation, maintenance and repairs, rental agreements, and property management.

• Work with members residing both on and off reserve, building relationships with community and families.

• Maintain and build relationships with NTC, CMHC, and other First Nations or government authorities involved in the housing field and works with these organizations to ensure support services effectively attend to needs.

• Ensure housing management is delivered in accordance with all pertinent legislation, acts and policies.

• Administers the Housing Program and coordinates a comprehensive range of housing services

• Handling of social housing, independent rental housing and mortgage tenancy arrangements.

• Liaison for CMHC housing programs and administers the Residential Rehabilitation Assistant Program (RRAP) and other housing plans and initiatives that qualify for CMHC & ISC funding.

• Assist with financing and rental arrangements; address property management issues; prepare work orders and coordinate repair estimates.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

• A solid understanding related to administering First Nation Housing projects, budgets and tenancy arrangements.

• Grade 12 equivalency, plus post-secondary training relevant to Social Development or to Housing and Property Administration; or equivalent experience.

• A minimum of 3 years of work experience at an Administrator/Coordinator level with administering social programs, with experiences specific to CMHC housing a definite asset.

• Combined education and experience will be considered to meet requirements.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

• Familiar with Tseshaht cultural and spiritual beliefs and the living environments of Tseshaht Membership.

• Extreme detail-oriented administrator who is able to work one on one with community members.

• Business-related office skills, including computer skills are essential for maintaining budgets, client files, payment plans and housing subsidies

• Well-developed time management and organizational skills; able to plan, implement, follow up and trouble-shoot on numerous tasks of varying degrees of complexity and importance—including under stressful or challenging circumstances.

• Demonstrated leadership skills; able to foster a team approach, be flexible and adaptable to working effectively with TFN Departments.

• Good verbal and written communication skills.

• Must possess a valid Driver’s Licence and a vehicle.