Summary: The HR Manager maintains and enhances the organization’s human resources by planning, implementing, and evaluating employee relations and human resources policies, programs, and practices. The HR Manager will report to the Director of Operations. Must be willing to travel between the Campbell River and Houpsitas office.

The HR Manager will be responsible for providing administrative and clerical services

to ensure effective and efficient operations and have the following:

Qualifications:

● A bachelor's degree in a field related to personnel management, such as business administration, industrial relations, commerce or psychology or Completion of a professional development program in personnel administration is required.

● Several years of experience as a personnel officer or human resource specialist are required.

● Excellent verbal communications skills, writing skills

● Attention to detail and time management skills

● Able to work independently and as part of a team

● Good software skills using MS Word, Gmail, Excel

● Ability to problem solve

● Valid drivers license and clean abstract

Duties:

● Maintains the work structure by updating job requirements and job descriptions for all positions.

● Maintains employee benefits programs and managing employee updates

● Supporting the directors in the interviews and hiring process.

● Preparing employees by conducting orientation and training programs.

● Maintains a pay plan by conducting periodic pay surveys; scheduling and conducting job evaluations; monitoring and scheduling individual pay actions; recommending, planning and implementing pay structure revisions.

● Ensure planning, monitoring and appraisal of employee work results by training managers to coach and discipline employees; scheduling management conferences with employees

● Plan, develop, implement and evaluate human resources and labour relations strategies including policies, programs and procedures to address an organization's human resource requirements

● Advise employers and employees on the interpretation of human resource policies, compensation and benefit programs and collective agreements

● Mediate labour disputes and grievances and provide advice on employee and labour relations

● Research and prepare occupational classifications, job descriptions, salary scales and competency appraisal measures and systems

● Plan and administer staffing, total compensation, training and career development, employee assistance, employment equity and affirmative action programs

● Manage programs and maintain human resources information and related records systems

● Coordinate employee performance appraisal programs

● Research employee benefit and health and safety practices and recommend changes or modifications to existing policies.

● Ensure Legal compliance by monitoring and implementing appropriate human resource requirements; conducting investigations; maintaining records and representing the organization at hearings

● Maintains management guidelines by preparing, updating, and recommending human resource policies and procedures

● Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops