The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Human Resource Advisor. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

As a Human Resource (HR) Advisor you will play a crucial role in providing guidance and support to both management and employees on a wide range of HR matters. Your main responsibility will be to ensure that our workforce is well-equipped, motivated, and engaged, which will contribute to the success of our business.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Tseshaht and program specific policies, standards, practices, and procedures, as directed by the Executive Director:

Serve as a trusted advisor and point of contact for managers and employees on all HR-related matters.

Provide guidance and support on employee relations issues, including performance management, disciplinary actions, and conflict resolution.

Assist with the development and implementation of HR policies and procedures to ensure compliance with legal requirements and best practices.

Create and revise position descriptions.

Coordinate recruitment efforts, including job posting, candidate screening, interviewing, and onboarding.

Be the contact point for resumes, organizing and preparing materials for the HR Advisory committee, inclusive of meeting kits, and minute taking at HR Meetings.

Manage employee benefits programs and assist employees with any benefit inquiries or issues.

Assist in the development and delivery of training programs to enhance employee skills and knowledge.

Ensure any additions to staff members file are added the Maintain employee record, which requires communication with the Payroll department.

Stay up-to-date with changes in employment law and industry trends to ensure compliance and provide proactive advice to stakeholders.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

Diploma in Human Resources or related field.

Proven experience as an HR Generalist or similar role.

Strong knowledge of HR policies, procedures, laws, and regulations.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with a high level of professionalism.

Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion.

Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to make sound decisions based on analysis and judgment.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities