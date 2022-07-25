Human Resources Assistant

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a reliable, highly motivated permanent, full-time, HR Assistant. This position provides administrative support to the Human Resources and Payroll teams. In general, the HR Assistant will play a supportive role onboarding employees, arranging new hire documentation, tracking documentation and key timelines, maintaining filing systems and supports payroll and benefits administration. Based out of Port Alberni, the HR Assistant is under the general supervision of the HR Manager.
Responsibilities Include
- Provide assistance to the HR Manager and HR Advisor as required
- Track annual appraisals, probationary appraisals, and personnel file documentation
- Draft probationary letters for the HR Manager’s signature
- Track new hires and staff resignation/terminations to assist with maintaining the organizational chart
- Assist with maintaining staff personnel and administration files, including filing of documents
- Prepare and distribute monthly performance evaluation due date reports for Directors and Managers
- Complete and submit job vacancy and wage surveys for Stats Canada
- Assist with new hire onboarding documentation
- Assist with pre-interviews and reference checks as needed
Preferred Qualifications
- Grade 12 equivalency required plus post-secondary courses or certification in office administration
- 2 to 3 years working in office administration
- Proficiency with PC computer software applications (e.g., MS Word, Excel, and Outlook)
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Able to act with tact and diplomacy, meet deadlines, and maintain effective working relationships
- Demonstrated ability to multi-task and prioritize workload
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Competitive benefit package. Salary range $44,000 - $52,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1 pm, August 8, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and 3 references (available to be contacted) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.