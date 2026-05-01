The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term, full-time Human Resources Generalist to provide maternity leave coverage through June 2027. This role delivers a comprehensive range of HR services, including recruitment, onboarding, employee relations, Health & Safety, and support for performance management processes. Based out of an office in Port Alberni, BC, the Human Resources Generalist reports to the HR Manager and contributes to the effective delivery of HR functions to an assigned area of the organization.

Responsibilities Include

Coordinate with departmental leadership in recruitment, onboarding, and staff relations.

Perform daily administration work and support HR transactional processes.

Work with department managers on new employee orientation and assist in the development of staff training programs.

Collaborate with the HR Manager and other HR Generalists in the delivery of human resource initiatives.

Advise managers and supervisors in best practices and strategies for managing supervisor HR problems and employee conflicts.

Receive employee inquiries and provide support to employees on NTC policies and HR-related matters.

Conduct risk assessments and ensure compliance with occupational safety standards.

Focus on policy and WorkSafe BC compliance, and provide expert support and resources to the Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee.

Preferred Qualifications

Degree in Human Resources or a general bachelor’s degree with associate degree in Human Resources with a minimum of 3 to 5 years relevant work experience in HR administration.

A CPHR designation is required or CPHR Candidate with commitment to write the CPHR National Knowledge Exam.

write the CPHR National Knowledge Exam. Solid knowledge of labour Standard of BC and Canadian Labour Code.

Excellent communication skills, interpersonal skills, ethics, and knowledge of Indigenous culture(s).

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, Outlook, Teams, and PowerPoint.

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefits, and salary based on qualifications and experience. Hourly range: $39.56 to $45.05.