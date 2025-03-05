Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Human Services Clerk to join the Human Services Team. This role is crucial in supporting the Director of Human Services by handling various administrative and support tasks, as well as organizing and conducting programs that assist with cultural growth and promote the physical health and well being of citizens.

This position provides opportunities to:

• Clerical support duties.

• Assist the Director of Human Services with the following departments: Education, Social Development, Health, Child Welfare, Administration.

• Assist with developing, organizing and conducting programs.

• Participation and preparation for various activities and events.

• Cooperate with clients to help identify and obtain available benefits, social and community services.

Qualifications and Experience:

• A Certificate or Diploma in Administration.

• Direct work experience in a Receptionist/Office Clerk capacity.

• Direct work experience with Elders and Youth.

• Proficiency with applications including Word, Excel and Outlook.

• Superior time management skills, multitasking skills, and the ability to prioritize tasks with minimal supervision.

• Create and maintain accurate filing systems and basic databases.

• Ability to effectively and assertively communicate verbally and in writing.

• Accuracy and attention to detail while working under tight deadlines.

• Ability to be flexible in working with various age groups.

• Familiarity with First Nation organizations and the ability to function in a First Nations culture are important aspects.