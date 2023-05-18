Ehattesaht/Chinehkint in Zeballos, BC is looking for a Human Services Outreach Manager to be based in Campbell River, BC. This key leadership position will immediately begin to assist the Nation in developing a new program and assemble a team to reach the most at risk members, improve their access to shelter and health supports while assisting their families.

Ehattesaht Human Services Outreach Manager will work on the complex mental health needs, persistent homelessness and addictions of individuals that are experiencing significant barriers to accessing services and supports. You will be collaborating with your team to develop and maintain at risk members individual care plans, providing ongoing monitoring and support with clients. You will also provide education, information and appropriate referrals that are responsive to the needs of participants and help they and their families navigate through the various services and community supports related to their care.

You will also work with the Nation as they advocate for improved health systems and access to mental health supports and services, crisis intervention, case coordination and housing for people experiencing persistent homelessness and people experiencing significant barriers to accessing services and supports.

Qualifications and Essential Skills: