The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Indian Registration Program is seeking a mature, reliable, Indian Registration Assistant to provide administrative support to the Indian Registration Administrator (IRA) and carrying out specialized office duties in compliance with NTC & ISC requirements. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, part-time (0.8) position reports to the NTC IRA.

Position Responsibilities

Receive and respond to incoming calls and emails pertaining to the Indian Registry Program

Retrieve voicemail messages from the general mailbox and respond/redirect calls and emails as appropriate

Ensure client completes the Status Card application form and examines the supporting documents (birth, death, marriage certificates etc.) to determine acceptability for registration purposes

Ensure all client information is accurate, up to date and included in the NTC IRA membership database

Assist with completion of compliance reports and monthly reports on events such as births, transfers, marriages divorce, death and name changes affecting each First Nation

Assist when required, to travel to Nuu-chah-nulth communities and urban events to assist with issuing of status cards

Follow ISC federal policies, processes, procedures, and directives in performing all duties

Preferred Qualifications

Minimum of Grade 12/GED with 2-years direct experience working with the public

Computer competencies & experience in using Word, Outlook and Excel, Basic Typewriter

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Detail oriented with excellent organization skills

Be willing to take ISC IRA training or having ISC Indian Registration Administrator Certification is considered an asset

Must have a car, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy

Competitive benefit package. Salary based on qualifications and experience: hourly wage is based on an annual salary within $44,000 - $52,000 range, which is pro-rated to the 0.8-time.