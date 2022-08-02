The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Indian Registration Program is seeking a mature, reliable, Indian Registration Assistant to provide administrative support to the Indian Registration Administrator (IRA) and carrying out specialized office duties in compliance with NTC & ISC requirements. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, part-time (0.8) position reports to the NTC IRA.
Position Responsibilities
- Receive and respond to incoming calls and emails pertaining to the Indian Registry Program
- Retrieve voicemail messages from the general mailbox and respond/redirect calls and emails as appropriate
- Ensure client completes the Status Card application form and examines the supporting documents (birth, death, marriage certificates etc.) to determine acceptability for registration purposes
- Ensure all client information is accurate, up to date and included in the NTC IRA membership database
- Assist with completion of compliance reports and monthly reports on events such as births, transfers, marriages divorce, death and name changes affecting each First Nation
- Assist when required, to travel to Nuu-chah-nulth communities and urban events to assist with issuing of status cards
- Follow ISC federal policies, processes, procedures, and directives in performing all duties
Preferred Qualifications
- Minimum of Grade 12/GED with 2-years direct experience working with the public
- Computer competencies & experience in using Word, Outlook and Excel, Basic Typewriter
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Detail oriented with excellent organization skills
- Be willing to take ISC IRA training or having ISC Indian Registration Administrator Certification is considered an asset
- Must have a car, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy
Competitive benefit package. Salary based on qualifications and experience: hourly wage is based on an annual salary within $44,000 - $52,000 range, which is pro-rated to the 0.8-time.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, August 12, 2022, by sending your cover letter,
resume, and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.