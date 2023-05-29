On behalf of our client, the Victoria Foundation (Foundation), we have an exciting opportunity for an Indigenous Granting Advisory Coordinator in Victoria, BC, to play a key role in a new Indigenous Granting Advisory (Advisory) pilot initiative. This Advisory is made up of Indigenous people with the purpose of envisioning, creating, and putting into practice an Indigenous-led way of granting funds to local Nations and Indigenous community organizations. The pilot will be carried out in a spirit of sharing and learning between the Advisory and the Foundation.

In this part-time, contract role, the Indigenous Granting Advisory Coordinator will work closely with the Foundation’s Strategic Initiatives team and the Advisory. The Coordinator will be responsible for supporting the Advisory in reviewing and assessing grant applications based on community needs and priorities, and for managing all planning, administrative, communication and implementation aspects of the pilot.

Why join Victoria Foundation?

• Flexibility of a part-time role (20 hours/week)

• A contracted hourly rate of $40/hour

• Flexible remote and/or hybrid working conditions

• A socially responsible and inclusive culture

• You will be challenged and enjoy personal rewards as part of your work!

• High School diploma, with preference for post-secondary training or equivalent work experience.

• Minimum 5 years’ experience working with Indigenous communities and organizations.

• Lived experience as an Indigenous person in the region.

• Experience communicating sometimes complex information to diverse groups in both written and spoken formats.

• Experience working partially in an online environment.

• Willingness to learn new computer applications and platforms.

This is a unique, collaborative initiative providing a special opportunity for the right person. As such, we understand many who are well-suited to this position may not have the experience as outlined above. If this position and the goals of the pilot resonate with you, we encourage you to review the Job Description at https://tallsky.ca/job/indigenous-granting-advisory-coordinator/

These Skills and Abilities will help you thrive:

• A deep connection with, and knowledge of, local Nations and Indigenous communities.

• Organization of projects, including a range of tasks like coordinating meetings and providing logistical support while building strong relationships and helping participants feel respected, comfortable, and confident in their involvement.

• Communication (written and verbal) with both Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations through phone calls, emails, in-person meetings, and occasionally online meetings.

• A passion and belief in the power of collaboration to bring about healing and new ways to benefit communities.

• Practitioner of thoughtful, respectful communication.

Who is Victoria Foundation?

The Victoria Foundation has a vision to make our community stronger, and our shared quality of life better now, and for the long term. By connecting visionary donors with causes that truly matter, they can make positive changes in Greater Victoria and in communities across B.C. and Canada. And they have been doing so since 1936.

The Victoria Foundation acknowledges with respect the Lekwungen speaking people of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations on whose traditional lands our offices are located. The Victoria Foundation is committed to meaningfully supporting organizations working to address systemic racism and equity in our communities. Working through our values of integrity, collaboration, diversity & inclusion, and leadership, we seek to create a vibrant, caring community for all.