Indigenous Language and Culture Lead Daycare/ Preschool

Purpose & Position presentation:

The Indigenous Culture and Language Lead plays a vital role in preserving and revitalizing the Mowachaht-Muchalaht First Nation (MMFN) language, Nuu-chah-nulth, within the daycare and preschool settings. This position is responsible for developing and delivering culturally relevant programming, integrating traditional knowledge and practices, and fostering a strong sense of identity and belonging among children. By promoting Nuu-chah-nulth language immersion and cultural education, the role ensures that future generations of MMFN remain deeply connected to their heritage while thriving in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Core responsibilities

Lead the implementation of a language nest environment to immerse children in the Nuu-chah-nulth language, fostering early language acquisition and cultural connections.

Develop and deliver culturally appropriate activities aligned with the Head Start curriculum, ensuring the program's cultural and educational goals are met.

Collaborate with Elders and knowledge keepers to incorporate Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditions into daily routines, songs, storytelling, and activities.

Create and implement culturally relevant lesson plans and activities that reflect MMFN traditions, values, and seasonal teachings.

Work closely with families and the community to encourage participation in the language nest and ensure cultural continuity at home and in the daycare.

Track children’s language and cultural learning milestones, providing regular feedback to parents and reports to daycare management to ensure alignment with program goals.

Job Requirements

Education and Training

High school diploma required; a university diploma or certificate in a related field is an asset.

Elders with knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth language and culture are strongly encouraged to apply.

Skills and Abilities

Strong verbal communication skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team setting.

Ability to work independently when required.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Punctual and reliable.

Other Requirements

A commitment to cultural preservation and language revitalization is essential.

Must complete a Vulnerable Sector Check through the Criminal Record Review Program in British Columbia before starting the position.

Working Conditions