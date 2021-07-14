We are seeking an Intermediate Accountant to join our Finance Team, whose focus is fulfilling its responsibilities in a respectful, cooperative, cohesive and timely manner. A key aspect of the Intermediary Accountant’s position will the responsibility for funding agreements from an accounting and reporting perspective, including recording receivables in Adagio, tracking, monitoring, financials, completing draft reports budgets to actual assessment and liaison with departments. The position completes and/or assists in other Finance areas as: PST/GST filings; reconciliations; recording journal entries; monitoring compliance with policies; audit prep; financial analysis; guiding/assisting staff.
The successful candidate skills and experience will include: thorough understanding of the accounting cycle and related processes; experience and skills in accounting and bookkeeping; solid experience in accounting software (preferably Adagio).
Please contact Ashley McCarthy for more information on the position or for a copy of the job description. Ashley can be reached at 250-726-7342, extension 205, or by email at ashley.mccarthy@ufn.ca.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 Graduate with related Accounting Courses
- Completion of third year from a recognized accounting education program leading to a professional accounting designation or equivalent experience.
- Minimum five years of directly related complex accounting work experience, preferably with First Nations, local government, or public practice.
- Ability to provide education and guidance to co-workers in accounting procedures.
How to Apply: please submit your covering letter, resume and three recent employment references to the attention of the Director of Operations, by email (employment@ufn.ca), fax (250-726-7552), by mail (P.O. Box 699, Ucluelet, BC, V0R 3A0), or in person (700 Wya Road, Hitacu, BC.
Closing Date: Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Thank you in advance for your application, we will be in touch with those who are shortlisted for an interview.