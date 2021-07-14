We are seeking an Intermediate Accountant to join our Finance Team, whose focus is fulfilling its responsibilities in a respectful, cooperative, cohesive and timely manner. A key aspect of the Intermediary Accountant’s position will the responsibility for funding agreements from an accounting and reporting perspective, including recording receivables in Adagio, tracking, monitoring, financials, completing draft reports budgets to actual assessment and liaison with departments. The position completes and/or assists in other Finance areas as: PST/GST filings; reconciliations; recording journal entries; monitoring compliance with policies; audit prep; financial analysis; guiding/assisting staff.

The successful candidate skills and experience will include: thorough understanding of the accounting cycle and related processes; experience and skills in accounting and bookkeeping; solid experience in accounting software (preferably Adagio).

Please contact Ashley McCarthy for more information on the position or for a copy of the job description. Ashley can be reached at 250-726-7342, extension 205, or by email at ashley.mccarthy@ufn.ca.

Qualifications and Experience: