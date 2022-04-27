We are looking for compassionate individual who has excellent listening and organizational skills to join the Residential School Research Project team in Ahousaht, full-time position.

We will be inviting former students of the Ahousat Indian Residential School and the Old Christie Indian Residential School to share their experiences with our team.

The Interviewer will meet with the former students in Ahousaht and in some cases will meet former students in the community where the student(s) live.

Strong knowledge and understanding the history of Residential Schools and intergenerational trauma is required.

Qualifications:

• Empathetic Listener, trauma informed interviewing

• Excellent communication skills

• Strong organizational and record keeping skills

• Confidence in using digital recording equipment and computers

• Use of Microsoft Office suite: Word, Excel, Power Point, Teams

• Familiar with and comfortable in using Zoom and other online platforms

• Drivers’ License and able to travel

Experience and certification in Human Services field will be an asset.