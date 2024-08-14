KITCHEN HELPERS

Required by Krause Farms Ltd., 6179 248 St. Langley, BC. 5 full-time positions, must be available to work early mornings,
mornings, days, evenings and weekends. $17.40/hour.
Must be in English, legally able to work in Canada and be a reliable team player. Will train the right candidate.
Duties:
• Operate dishwashers to wash dishes, glassware and flatware
• Place dishes in storage area
• Sanitize and wash dishes by hand
• Use manual and electrical appliances to clean, peel, slice and trim foodstuffs
• Clean and sanitize kitchen including work surfaces, cupboards, storage areas, appliances & equipment
• Handle and sore cleaning products
• Receive, unpack and store supplies
• Remove kitchen garbage/trash
• Sweep, mop, wash & polish
• Wash, peel and cut vegetables & fruit
Company
Location
Contact Info
To apply email krausemployment@gmail.com,
fax: 604-856-5794 or mail: 6179 248 St. Langley, BC.
V4W 1C3.