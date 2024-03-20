We are looking to fill a temporary 24-Month Term position which may be come permanent within our Lands Division. The TFN offers a welcoming team environment and a rewarding job experience as you join us providing services to the community.

PURPOSE AND KEY FOCUS

The Land Code Coordinator is responsible for the efficient and effective management and administration of the Framework Agreement processes, and for keeping the Tribal Administrator current and up-to-date on all aspects of assigned duties and responsibilities in a timely and professional manner.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Land Code Coordinator, on direction of the Director of Lands, will undertake activities as articulated in the Implementation document of the Framework Agreement on First Nations Land Management including but not limited to planning, organizing and coordinating the processes and documents related to the development of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Band Land Code. The Land Code will provide legislation and policies related to land administration, land and resources management, planning, environmental, management, land development and land transaction registration. The Land Code Coordinator will be familiar with successfully implemented Land Codes across Canada. This position will provide information to the Band membership about the Land Code to assist the Band to inform the membership related to the Referendum. This position requires attendance of meetings which may be outside the ordinary business hours of work, including evenings and weekends.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Develop and maintain a comprehensive project work plan to ensure that the Land Code goals and objectives are being met, and that clarity and completeness is evident as specified in the Framework Agreement and the First Nation Land Management Act;

• Utilizing appropriate project management techniques to meet deadlines, manage resources and meet reporting requirements;

• Identifying issues that may result in major delays to the project and communicating these issues to the appropriate stakeholders;

• Utilizing the best practices used by other First Nations to develop and ratify their Land Code;

• Ensuring all Eligible Voters and other stakeholders are provided with accurate information on each phase of the Land Code project in a timely manner and meeting specific deadlines, while utilizing appropriate and cost effective communications methodologies;

• Communicates effectively with Tribal Administrator, Lands and Ec Dev Board, Administrator, Supervisor, Community Members and others as required and ensures all are fully aware of the progress of the Land Code project;

• Communicates effectively and in a professional manner with Lands Advisory Board Resource Centre, Natural Resources Canada, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, Environmental consultant, Legal Counsel and others as required;

• Ensures the inventory of land transactions, leases, etc., are current and up-to-date as required by program criteria and First Nation policies and procedures;

• Provides monthly reports to the Tribal Administrator on all activities for the month, including the status of work in progress, lands transactions, lease reports, etc.;

• Ensures Land Code expenditures are within budget limits and acquires pre-approval from Project Supervisor when necessary;

• Provides timely, complete and accurate quarterly reporting to the funding agency, to ensure the project expenditures meet the terms and conditions for reimbursable expenses;

• Attends meetings and appropriate training events related to the Land Code project to remain current and up-to-date on topics of concern relating to project development, opportunities, processes and procedures, providing there is no interruption in the progress of the Land Code development;

• Collaborate with the Communications Coordinator to develop and facilitate comprehensive communication strategy with Eligible Voters (On & Off Reserve) and Community members (Newsletters, Meetings, Website, Social Media, Mail outs, Door to Door, etc.)

• Manage the ratification process while ensuring all eligible voters have an opportunity to cast their ballot;

• Prepares the necessary documentation to facilitate the ratification and adoption of the Land Code and Individual Agreement; • Liaise with other First Nations, funding/program agencies and related organizations/institutions to network effectively for the benefit of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation community;

• All persons employed by the Tla-o-qui-aht Indian Band may be required to assist the Band in providing emergency services; Duties assigned during an emergency may differ from regular duties;

• Participates in community events as requested;

• Other duties/tasks as required and as assigned.

ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES

• Draft summaries and reports

• Taking notes at meetings

• Compiling, filing and archiving data

• Research and draft briefing notes

• Maintaining a schedule for meetings and site visits

• Prepare agendas

• Plan, set up and close community meetings Land Code Coordinato

• Provide notices to the Communications Coordinator in a timely manner

• Attend meetings and training as required

• Perform all duties and responsibilities in accordance with the TFN HR policies and procedures

QUALIFICATIONS

Education

• Minimum Grade 12 required

• Background in land and /or resource planning, or public administration or a relevant certification or experience in developing and implementing strategic plans, policy or bylaw development

• Facilitating

• Valid Class 5 drivers licence and reliable vehicle

Experience

• Minimum two years’ experience in First Nation Lands and/or Governance

• Familiarity with the Framework Agreement and First Nation Land Management Act (FNLMA) and its processes/applications

Knowledge, skills, abilities, and attributes

• Familiarity with the Indian Act, land related clauses applicable to the First Nation, applicable Native Law, Statutes and Regulation, Organizations and Government structures and other laws, systems, and processes applicable in conducting the business of the First Nation relating to the program activities, operation and maintenance is an asset;

• Experience with legislative/policy development;

• Experience working with First Nations;

• Competencies (KSAs & Desired Attributes);

• Excellent communication skills, verbal and written and adept to manage conflict;

• Must be able to demonstrate a proficient level of project management skills; Budget preparation/management, Committee management, various reporting, development and implementation of communications strategy;

• Knowledge of land registration and land administration principles would be an asset;

• Excellent analytical, problem solving and organizational skills;

• Establish and maintain collaborative working relationships;

• Excellent organizational and time management skills;

• Computer skills, specifically MS Word and MS Excel, including spreadsheet/database applications and word processing software applications;

• Ability to work within a team and individually;

• Knowledge of research ethics;

• Respectful;

• Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Physical Demands The Land Code Coordinator will have to spend long hours sitting and using office equipment and computers. There may be some lifting of supplies and materials from time to time. The Land Code Coordinator may be required to travel and may need to work flexible hours as required. The Land Code Coordinator may have to manage a number of projects at one time, and may be interrupted frequently to meet the demands of competing priorities. If required, to attend private residences and you may encounter dogs. Sensory demands include use of the computer, which may cause eyestrain and occasional headaches. The Land Code Coordinator may find the environment to be busy, noisy and will need excellent organizational and time and stress management skills to complete the required tasks. The Land Code Coordinator manages a variety of tasks and deadlines and may find the demands to be stressful.

Preference may be given to those having knowledge of the Tla-o-qui-aht culture and traditions.

A Criminal Record Check and 3 References are required.