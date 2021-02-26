Ka:’yu:’k’t’h/Che:’k’tles7et’h’ First Nations is hiring for a Full time Language Coordinator. This position reports directly to the Director of Education.

Primary Duties

Develop and implement a KCFN Language learning program; including in-class and online learning.

Provide a KCFN language learning program that can be delivered in Houpsitas and Campbell River.

Write proposals and apply for grants to support KCFN language programs and resources.

Prepare reports for funding agencies and the Director of Education as required.

Acquire, create, and provide learning resources for the KCFN language program

Involve Ka:’yu:’k’t’h/Che:’k’tles7et’h’ fluent speakers in the KCFN language programs.

Collaborate and work with other Nuu Chah Nulth Language groups.

Willing and able to work in both the Houpsitas and Campbell River offices.

Education and Experience Requirements: