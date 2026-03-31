Purpose & Position presentation:

This hybrid role blends detailed full‑cycle bookkeeping with higher‑level controllership. The Lead Accountant maintains accurate day‑to‑day records, prepares timely financial statements, strengthens internal controls, and advises leadership on MMFN’s fiscal health. Success in this position requires both meticulous attention to detail and strategic financial insight, delivered in a culturally respectful manner aligned with Mowachaht‑Muchalaht priorities.

Core responsibilities

• Full‑Cycle Accounting: Record and reconcile all AP, AR, payroll, inventory, and fixed‑asset transactions; prepare trial balances and adjusting entries.

• Financial Reporting: Produce monthly, quarterly, and year‑end statements that meet PSAS and funder requirements; analyse variances and present findings to the CFO.

• Budgeting & Forecasting: Lead annual budget compilation with managers; create multi‑year forecasts and cash‑flow projections, monitoring variances throughout the year.

• Internal Controls & Compliance: Design and enforce procedures that safeguard assets and ensure compliance with CRA, ISC, FNHA, and MMFN policies; coordinate external audits and implement recommendations.

• Payroll & Benefits Oversight: Collaborate with HR/Payroll to validate timesheets, deductions, remittances, and year‑end T4/T4A filings.

• Systems & Process Improvement: Champion accounting‑system upgrades (Xyntax, Payworks, or future ERP), streamline workflows, and provide end‑user training.

• Team Collaboration: Mentor junior accounting staff and partner with program managers to strengthen financial literacy across the organization.

Education/Experience

• Diploma in Accounting and Bachelor of Commerce (or equivalent) required.

• Recognized Canadian accounting designation (CPA, CMA, CGA, or CPA‑in‑progress) – Preferred.

• Minimum five (5) years of progressively responsible experience spanning bookkeeping and controllership or senior full‑cycle accounting roles.

• Demonstrated success preparing audited financial statements and managing budgets exceeding $5 million, ideally within First Nations, public‑sector, or non‑profit settings.

• Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and cloud‑based accounting platforms (Xyntax & Payworks preferred).

What do we offer?

• Competitive salary between $75 000 and $85 000 and participation in annual salary reviews.

• Manulife extended health & dental plan with employer‑paid premiums.

• Defined‑contribution pension plan with 5.5 % employer match.

• 31.5‑hour work‑week supporting work–life balance.

• Four weeks of paid vacation plus Christmas office closure and cultural leave.

• Professional development funding, including CPA CPD hours.

• Modern office setting nestled in Tsaxana and opportunity to contribute to community‑driven initiatives.