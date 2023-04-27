The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Lead Fisheries Guardian. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

Tseshaht First Nation is seeking a Lead Fisheries Guardian who is responsible to assist with running of the Tseshaht seasonal fisheries. This position ensures guardian duties are undertaken in accordance with Tseshaht Fisheries protocols and DFO regulations. This position reports to the Fisheries Manager and the seasonal position runs from May to October.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Tseshaht and program specific policies, standards, practices, and procedures, as directed by the Fisheries Manager:

Lead Hand supervision of Assistant Fisheries Guardian work duties and schedules both on the water and in the field to ensure that all Guardian duties are handled in accordance with Tseshaht fisheries rights and protocols and with DFO regulations for the duration of the fisheries.

Lead Fisheries guardian enforcement role in communicating, informing and instructing commercial fishing vessels and sports fisherman and for liaising with DFO and the Catch Monitors on Guardian and Tseshaht fisheries matters.

Lead Fisheries Guardian operational support includes: the maintenance of fisheries vessels, equipment and supplies, the administration of seasonal fishing licenses, fisheries counts, statistics and reports and generally provides operational field support for a range of stewardship initiatives for the protection and monitoring of Tseshaht fishery habitats and aquatic environments.

Assist with the completion of various operational and administrative tasks associated with the setup and operational administration of the annual schedule of Tseshaht Fisheries for Salmon, Chinook, Chum and Coho.

Assists the Fisheries Manager with coordinating and running of Community Fish Days, community fish distribution, and administering of fishing licenses.

Ensure all Guardian duties are addressed throughout all fisheries openings,

Other related duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

Grade 12 or GED with Aboriginal Guardian Training/ knowledge and/or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Other courses or training seminars considered of benefit: project management, diving certification, water safety and first aide.

A current SVOP and Motor Vehicle Driving License. 2 to 5 years of proven Fisheries Guardian work experiences relevant to First Nation Fisheries resources.

Satisfactory Criminal Record Check.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

General knowledge of office systems and use of computers, including: Microsoft Office, Excel, and other Fisheries database applications.

Practical knowledge of the requirements of the Aboriginal Fisheries Strategy.

Knowledge of Tseshaht Fishing and Fisheries history, including traditional ways, culture and spiritual beliefs.

Familiar and competent with Catch monitor duties.

Fully familiar with Tseshaht First Nations fisheries and knowledge of fish species.

Good communication and conflict resolution skills.

Able to interact positively and display integrity when dealing with membership, fisherman, DFO and the public on fishery guardian matters.

Able to work independently with minimal day-to-day supervision as well as working within a collaborative team framework.

Genuine respect for Tseshaht First Nation culture and protocols

WORKING CONDITIONS