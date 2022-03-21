Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

The Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently seeking an enthusiastic, energetic, qualified, and self-motivated individual for the part-time position of Maintenance Technician working in our remote community of Ehthlateese, accessible via a 1hr boat ride or 2hr by Forest Service Road. The position is one week on, one week off with accommodations and transportation provided. Although this is a part-time position, it is full-time when paired with the part-time BC Hydro position attached.

This position performs technical, building service, and maintenance work which may vary according to facility activities and operational requirements. In this role, you’ll use your physical abilities to operate manual tools, power operated tools, heavy machinery, and boats as required. If you enjoy working with your hands in a physical role, and providing a variety of installation and repair services, consider joining us in this permanent role.

Qualifications and Experience:

• High school graduation or recognized equivalent.

• Two (2) years full-time equivalent experience in building maintenance or construction.

• Valid Class 5 BC Driver’s License.

• Must be highly motivated and able to work independently in a remote community and capable of performing necessary physical duties including the movement of heavy objects.

• Must be familiar with and able to carry out minor repairs to facility and equipment.

• Knowledge or training in plumbing, electrical, heating, water, gas, mechanical, plastering and painting is preferred.

• Certificates in Small Vessel Operator Proficiency, Marine VHF course (ROC-M), and Occupational First Aid Level 1 or Marine First Aid are assets, but training will be provided.

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan.