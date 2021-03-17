The Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for a Full Time Building Maintenance Worker.

Job Summary: Performs mechanical and structural maintenance and repairs related to three main buildings owned by Uchucklesaht Tribe (The Thunderbird Building on Argyle Street, Nucii Building on Redford Street and The Thunderbird Spirit Water Plant located at the waterfront) , Grounds and equipment, in one or more areas such as electrical, plumbing, painting and grounds-keeping. Also cleans both interior and exterior building areas as per maintenance schedule per building.

Must be familiar with maintenance and mechanical schedules in all Mechanical and Utility Rooms of all three buildings.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Establishes, monitors, and carries out preventative maintenance and mechanical procedures and schedules for buildings, equipment and grounds. Ensures building and equipment meet all safety, security and fire regulations and policies. Makes recommendations for major repairs and purchases to supervisor.

2. Performs carpentry, electrical, painting, mechanical and plumbing maintenance and repairs such as repairing furniture, constructing shelves, installing switches, replacing plugs and other basic appliance repairs,applying paint and other finishes, repairing drywall, disassembling and reassembling equipment, replacing sinks and toilets and applying finishing material such as linoleum.

3. Is knowledgeable on all building Mechanical/Utility/Maintenance

Binder Systems per building and ensures the regular glycol and nitrate testing, regular checks on boiler system, heating loop, cooling tower, Heat Pumps, Ducting Vents, HVAC grills and filter changes where required. Also ensures that the Annual Back Flow Testing and Annual Fire Inspections are all complete and up to date.

4. Monitors work performed by contractors, prepares estimates of labor and material costs, contacts external contractors and trades people to obtain quotes and arranges for major repairs and maintenance work.

5. Collects and removes garbage and recyclable materials and ensures the safe disposal of hazardous waste.

6. Cleans external areas such as entranceways, sidewalks and parking lots using manual and power brooms, rakes, shovels and other equipment to remove dirt, leaves, snow and other refuse. Performs minor gardening and lawn maintenance tasks such as mowing, weeding, pruning and watering.

7. Cleans internal areas of the building such as hallways, building floors and windows, stairwells, washrooms and office areas.

8. Completes and maintains related records such as maintenance logs and security incident reports and regularly monitors and patrols the buildings.

9. Transports equipment, furniture and supplies manually and/or using aides such as dollies and carts. Operates a motor vehicle to pick up and move goods and supplies. Arranges furniture for special events.

10. Performs other related duties as required which also include maintenance needs/call outs to various rental units within the building.

Required Qualifications, Education and Knowledge:

• Grade 10, plus related vocational training such as building maintenance and mechanical maintenance

Training and Experience:

• Two (2) years recent related experience.

• Or and Equivalent combination of education, training and experience in mechanical and structural maintenance

• Criminal Record Check Required

• Drivers License Required