An opportunity for rewarding work that is rich in Indigenous culture and to live in a community nestled among scenic mountain vistas and waterways.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Manager of Nursing Services to provide leadership in all aspects of the Nursing Services Department. Based out of Port Alberni, this position has a unique opportunity of applying Indigenous and mainstream approaches with the innovative Nuu-chah-nulth nursing framework.

Responsibilities Include

To manage delivery and allocation of available resources to most effectively respond to the nursing service needs (including home care, communicable disease control, and maternal child health) of Nuu-chah-nulth communities and members

To ensure that terms of contracts, including service delivery, reporting and evaluation are completed in a timely manner

Review and monitor program financial and statistical reports, and provide analysis of trends and effectiveness of service delivery

As part of the NTC Health Department, supports a collaborative approach to service delivery with both the Child & Youth Services and Mental Health teams.

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree in Nursing, plus current registration with the College of Registered Nurses of British Columbia (CRNBC) is required

Minimum of 5-years’ experience in managing nursing services or equivalent experience in health/public health within a First Nations environment

Experience in including contract administration, supervision and coaching staff

Experience with successful proposal writing and negotiation with funding organizations

Good communication skills, both written and oral

Being of First Nations ancestry or having an understanding of First Nations culturally safe nursing care, health services challenges, and opportunities will be considered an asset

Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s licence.

Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan

Able to provide an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $95,000 - $115,000 annually.