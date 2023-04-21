The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a qualified person to serve as Manager of Social Development. This position is responsible for the overall management of the Social Development program and for coordination of initiatives to break the cycle of dependence. This successful applicant will receive a competitive salary, benefit package, and professional development opportunities.
Responsibilities Include
- Liaison with various levels of provincial and federal governments in support of NTC’s Social Development programs.
- Monitor each tribe’s social assistance budgets and reports and ensure required reports for programs and projects are submitted to funders in a timely manner.
- Provide support and direction to 8 member First Nations in the delivery of the Social Development Programs.
- Oversee and administer government-sponsored projects.
- Develop, coordinate, and facilitate training and development for social development workers and other workers at the community level.
- Review and monitor Social Development reports ensuring they are accurate and follow policy and guidelines.
- Prepare and utilize data base for statistical and financial program reporting.
Preferred Qualifications
- Degree related to Social Science, planning, organizational development, plus a minimum of 5 years of proven experience in social development and health services delivery.
- Able to balance multiple processes, ongoing planning, and diverse service delivery.
- Familiar with data base and reporting systems for government programs.
- Experience with successful proposal writing and negotiation with funding organizations.
- Good communication skills, both written and oral.
- Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities will be considered an asset.
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm April 27, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.