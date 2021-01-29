Manager of Teechuktl (Mental Health) Services

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for an experienced manager who can serve as a permanent, full-time Manager of Teechuktl Services. Based out of Port Alberni, this position oversees the efficient operation of the NTC mental health and wellness programs to ensures the needs of Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth and adults are being supported.
Responsibilities include:
- To manage the NTC Teechuktl team within a culturally-safe framework that balances the benefits of both Quu’asa approaches and western mainstream methods
- To manage delivery of Clinical Counselling, Prevention, Quu’asa, NIHB Mental Health programs; and, ensure services meets the needs of client groups
- To ensure that program contracts, data collection, evaluations, and funding reporting are completed in a timely manner
Preferred Qualifications:
- Masters degree in Psychology, Counselling, Social Work, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health plus direct experience managing mental-health services
- Minimum of 5-years of experience in managing a mental-health services program involving contract negotiation/administration, supervision and team building
- Excellent communication and conflict-resolution skills
- Proficiency in the use of a personal computer and software programs
- Direct experience working with First Nations or familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture family systems considered an asset
- Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check
- Personal wellness plan, and experience in effectively supporting staff to maintain their own wellness plans
Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $80,000 - $110,000. For further information contact: Lynnette Lucas, Director of Health by email: Lynnette.Lucas@nuuchahnulth.org.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm, February 11, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)