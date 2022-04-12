Manager of Teechuktl (Mental Health) Services

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for candidates for the position Manager of Teechuktl Services. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position will provide leadership and management expertise to effectively support the delivery of NTC’s mental health and wellness programs to ensures the needs of Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth and adults are being supported.

Responsibilities Include

To manage the NTC Teechuktl team within a culturally-safe framework that balances the benefits of both Quu’asa approaches and western mainstream methods

To manage delivery of Clinical Counselling, Prevention, Quu’asa, NIHB Mental Health programs; and, ensure services meets the needs of client groups

To ensure that program contracts, data collection, evaluations, and funding reporting are completed in a timely manner

Preferred Qualifications

Masters degree in Psychology, Counselling, Social Work, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health plus direct experience managing mental-health services

Minimum of 5-years of experience in managing a mental-health services program involving contract negotiation/administration, supervision and team building

Excellent communication and conflict-resolution skills

Proficiency in the use of a personal computer and software programs

Direct experience working with First Nations or familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture family systems considered an asset

Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Personal wellness plan, and experience effectively supporting staff to maintain their wellness plans

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $90,000 - $115,000. For further information contact Lynnette Lucas, Director of Health Lynnette.Lucas@nuuchahnulth.org.