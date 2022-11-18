Manager of Teechuktl (Mental Health) Services

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified Manager of Teechuktl Services.  Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position will provide leadership and management expertise to effectively support the delivery of NTC’s mental health and wellness programs to ensures the needs of Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth and adults are being supported.

 

Responsibilities Include

  • To manage the NTC Teechuktl team within a culturally safe framework that balances the benefits of both Quu’asa approaches and western mainstream methods
  • To manage delivery of Clinical Counselling, Prevention, Quu’asa, NIHB Mental Health programs; and ensure services meets the needs of client groups
  • To ensure that program contracts, data collection, evaluations, and funding reporting are completed in a timely manner

 

Preferred Qualifications

  • Master’s degree in psychology, Counselling, Social Work, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health plus direct experience managing mental-health services
  • Minimum of 5-years of experience in managing a mental-health services program involving contract negotiation/administration, supervision, and team building  
  • Excellent communication and conflict-resolution skills
  • Proficiency in the use of a personal computer and software programs
  • Direct experience working with First Nations or familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture family systems considered an asset 
  • Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check
  • Personal wellness plan, and experience effectively supporting staff to maintain their wellness plans
  • Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination)

 

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $90,000 - $115,000.

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1 pm, January 9, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:

 

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applicants must be legally eligible to work in Canada.

