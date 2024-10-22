Manager of Teechuktl (Mental Health) Services — Term

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified Manager of Teechuktl (Mental Health) Services. Based out of Port Alberni, this term (backfill January 2025 to February 2026), full-time position will provide leadership and management expertise to effectively support the delivery of NTC’s mental health and wellness programs to ensures the needs of Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth and adults are being supported.
Responsibilities Include
- To manage the NTC Teechuktl team within a culturally safe framework that balances the benefits of both Quu’asa approaches and western mainstream methods.
- To manage delivery of Clinical Counselling, Harm Reduction, Quu’asa, IRS and MMIWG services; and ensure services meets the needs of client groups.
- To ensure that program contracts, data collection, evaluations, and funding reporting are completed in a timely manner.
- Working collaboratively with the Nuu-chah-nulth communities to ensure services meet their needs.
Preferred Qualifications
- Masters degree in Psychology, Counselling, Social Work, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health plus direct experience managing mental-health services.
- Minimum of 5-years of experience in managing a mental-health services program involving contract negotiation/administration, supervision, and team building.
- Excellent communication and conflict-resolution skills.
- Proficiency in the use of a personal computer and software programs.
- Direct experience working with First Nations or familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture family systems considered an asset.
- Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check.
- Personal wellness plan, and experience effectively supporting staff to maintain their wellness plans.
- Possess a valid Drivers Licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.
- Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $105,000 - $130,000.
Apply by 4:30 pm, November 11, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to: Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted