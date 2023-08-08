POSITION SUMMARY

The position of Market Manager is responsible for the store operation, budgets, reporting and multi-year

strategic planning. The successful candidate will provide support, leadership, team building, supervision,

training, and development of employees to consistently achieve superior performance.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee, plan, and manage daily operations for the Market including pricing integrity, deli offerings, inventory management, fuel pricing, merchandising, financial management and cash handling, labor, and other operational processes.

Ensure store operations are current on product offerings and keep up with market trends to determine customer needs.

Manage store staffing hours and assign appropriate duties.

Provide training and professional development for staff as required.

Oversees and ensures that the overall conditions and safety of store meets quality standards.

Ensure store display and placement maximizes space for store profitability.

Develop positive relationships with employees, customers and suppliers.

Monitor daily, weekly monthly, and year-end financial reports for accountability and reporting purposes.

Ensure all policies and procedures are timely and accurately administered.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

Business Administration degree and 3 years retail management experience or Diploma in Business Administration and 5 years of retail management experiences, preferably in retail convenience stores or gas stations.

Minimum 2 years of supervisory experience.

Experience in developing relationships with external and internal customers.

Experience in coaching and providing feedback to other team members.

Satisfactory Criminal Record Check.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities