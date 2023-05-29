We are seeking a Market Store Clerk to join HFN Market & Café team. Reporting to the Marketing Manager, the Clerk is responsible for:

➢ Keeping the store facility neat, clean, safe and sanitary.

➢ Assisting in receiving, storing, stocking products while ensuring proper rotation and quality.

➢ Preparing food and baked goods as required to fill Deli area.

➢ Ensuring that all prepared food for deli is properly cooked and handled compliant with Food safe rules and regulations.

➢ Handling cash and credit transactions.

➢ Promptly responding to and resolves issues raised by customers.

➢ Working as part of the Market & Café team to ensure a safe, positive experience for all customers.

The position is open to all qualified applicants with preference given to Huu-ay-aht citizens and family members. The successful applicant will be a local resident or be willing to relocate to the Bamfield area.

This position provides opportunities to:

➢ Work with a team committed to providing excellent customer service.

➢ Contribute to the achievement of Huu-ay-aht vision and goals of a flourishing economy.

Salary Range and Benefits:

HGB offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Qualifications and Experience:

We are looking for you if you:

➢ Have completed Grade 12 or equivalent.

➢ Have Food Safe/Serving it Right certifications.

➢ Have experience working in customer service in the food and beverage industry.

➢ Have experience working with point-of-sale systems and cash handling procedures.

➢ Can work effectively, professionally and courteously with staff and customers.

➢ Enjoy working with people and meeting the needs of customers.

➢ Are available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.