We are seeking a Market Store Clerk to join HFN Market & Café team. Reporting to the Marketing Manager, the Clerk is responsible for:
➢ Keeping the store facility neat, clean, safe and sanitary.
➢ Assisting in receiving, storing, stocking products while ensuring proper rotation and quality.
➢ Preparing food and baked goods as required to fill Deli area.
➢ Ensuring that all prepared food for deli is properly cooked and handled compliant with Food safe rules and regulations.
➢ Handling cash and credit transactions.
➢ Promptly responding to and resolves issues raised by customers.
➢ Working as part of the Market & Café team to ensure a safe, positive experience for all customers.
The position is open to all qualified applicants with preference given to Huu-ay-aht citizens and family members. The successful applicant will be a local resident or be willing to relocate to the Bamfield area.
This position provides opportunities to:
➢ Work with a team committed to providing excellent customer service.
➢ Contribute to the achievement of Huu-ay-aht vision and goals of a flourishing economy.
Salary Range and Benefits:
HGB offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Qualifications and Experience:
We are looking for you if you:
➢ Have completed Grade 12 or equivalent.
➢ Have Food Safe/Serving it Right certifications.
➢ Have experience working in customer service in the food and beverage industry.
➢ Have experience working with point-of-sale systems and cash handling procedures.
➢ Can work effectively, professionally and courteously with staff and customers.
➢ Enjoy working with people and meeting the needs of customers.
➢ Are available to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
Application Details:
Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter highlighting the skills and experience you would bring to this position and the reason for your interest.
Submit your application:
In Person to:
4576 Adelaide St, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 6N4.
Via email to:
tracy.w@huuayaht.com (MS Word or .pdf format only)
Via fax to:
778-421-2664
Closing Date:
Only fully completed applications will be considered. Open until filled.