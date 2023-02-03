Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Mental Health Clinician to join the Human Services Team responsible for developing and implementing services and programs that contribute to the health and well being of citizens. Reporting to the Director of Human Services, the Clinician is responsible for providing a range of therapeutic culturally safe counselling services to support citizens and families to address mental health, trauma, addictions and relational challenges.

This position provides opportunities to:

Work with individuals, families, groups and the community to support family healing.

Deliver a variety of counselling practices to support individual healing.

Provide mental health education to community members and their families.

Provide crisis intervention and/or emergency response as required

Assist in the development of the comprehensive UTG Health & Wellness Plan, focusing specifically on the mental health and addictions component of the plan, including prevention activities.

Qualifications and Experience: • A Master’s degree in Counselling (preferred), Psychology or a relevant human services field

Current registration and in good standing with a professional regulatory body.

3 years’ experience in clinical counselling with special emphasis on mental health, addictions and family relationships including working from a trauma informed, culturally sensitive perspective. Experience working in a First Nations community or equivalent organization is preferred.

Valid Driver’s license.

Current CPR C certification. Interested applicants can obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).