Mothers Support Worker (1 Position)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking one permanent, full-time Mothers Support Workers to work in group settings and with individuals to deliver the Mother’s Story Program, which includes Healthy Babies Groups. The Mother’s Story program is a relational approach to caring for mothers, families, and families rooted in Nuu-Chah-Nulth traditions. It is a strengths-based, relational, cultural and person-centered approach to care and education throughout the perinatal journey. The Mothers’ Support Worker will be responsible for providing perinatal guidance and education to pregnant women and mothers through Healthy Babies groups.

These positions are based out of Port Alberni and will require travel to Campbell River or Tofino (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Responsibilities Include

Build positive, trusting, respectful and supportive relationships.

Aid pregnant women and mothers in navigating and coordinating health services.

Mentor pregnant women through the development of their motherhood journey.

Provide perinatal education to pregnant women and mothers in individual settings or homes in both First Nation communities and urban settings for those living away from home.

Contribute to the effective administration of the Maternal Child Health Program.

Explore and link knowledge of cultural teachings, beliefs and practices.

Preferred Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in early childhood education and 2 years direct outreach experience.

Experience working with families during pregnancy and early childhood (infants and toddlers) is essential.

Strong communication, computer, and developmental assessment skills.

Ability to set strong personal boundaries and possess a personal wellness plan.

Ability to work independently and to manage time and workload effectively.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth families and culturally appropriate practices considered an asset.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s Licence and access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $56,000 - $79,000.