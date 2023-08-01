NETP Receptionist

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a full-time, permanent Receptionist for its Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). Based out the Port Alberni NETP office, this position serves as the first point of contact to provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone. The Receptionist also provides other front office support such as sorting daily mail, organizing for couriers, directing clients to meetings, and performing supportive administrative tasks.
Responsibilities Include
- Welcoming on-site visitors, determining nature of business and directing appropriately
- Operating a multi-line telephone system to answer incoming calls and directing callers to appropriate personnel
- Scheduling appointments for NETP Case Managers and Intake Coordinator
- Update Job Board
- Distributing incoming mail and preparing outgoing mail
- Provide reminder calls to clients registered in our programs
- Typing documents as required, filing correspondence and other records
- Follow all health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 for safety of clients and staff
- Perform other duties and responsibilities as necessary in the performance of the position and as assigned by the NETP Office Coordinator or NETP Manager
Preferred Qualifications
- High school diploma or BCAGD, with office training or certificate in office administration
- Excellent word processing skills with ability to type at least 50 wpm
- Personable, reliable, and energetic, with exceptional oral communication
- High capacity to adapt quickly to new and changing needs of program staff
- Skilled in the use of multi-line phone systems
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with others
- Highly motivated & able to take initiative and self-direct with minimal supervision
- Familiarity with local community services & resource
- Must have a car, driver’s licence, and provide an acceptable criminal record check
- Understanding of the importance of maintaining client confidentiality
- Able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1 pm, August 14, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Canada to be considered for this position.