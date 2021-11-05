The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Department is seeking a highly-skilled nurse to work as Nurse Navigator. This position will provide advanced level of expertise in leading and guiding clients through the hospital care system and ensuring timely services and safe transition through all procedural stages. This position is based out of Port Alberni and will work alongside the NTC Client Navigator to provide service to NTC’s 14 First Nations’ communities.

Responsibilities will also include:

Establish and maintain adequate systems and processes to ensure services continuity to the clients and communities at all times

Provide comprehensive advocacy services to First Nation people using the services at local hospitals

Enhance access and improve health outcomes by providing coordinated, culturally safe discharge planning and access to supports, services and resources for Nuu-chah-nulth families

Preferred Qualifications:

Registered Nurse or Licensed Practical Nurse with a current license with BCCNP

5-7 years’ experience as a healthcare provider or patient educator, or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Knowledge of First Nation cultures and how culture impacts on communication patterns and attitudes and approaches to health issues will be considered an asset

Able to demonstrate patient-centered/patient-valued behaviours

Superior written and oral communication skills /active empathetic listener

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel to remote communities

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive benefit package, and salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $76,000 - $90,000).

For more information, contact Jeannette Watts, NTC Nurse Manager at 250.724.5757