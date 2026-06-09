Nurse Navigator (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Department is seeking a highly skilled nurse to work as Nurse Navigator. This position will provide advanced level of expertise in leading and guiding clients through the hospital care system and ensuring timely services and safe transition through all procedural stages. This position is based out of Port Alberni and will require travel to Nuu-chah-nulth territories along the coast of Vancouver Island (including by vehicle on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter).

Responsibilities Include:

Establish and maintain adequate systems and processes to ensure services continuity to the clients and communities.

Provide comprehensive advocacy services to First Nation people using the services at local hospitals

Enhance access and improve health outcomes by providing coordinated, culturally safe discharge planning and access to supports, services and resources for Nuu-chah-nulth families

Collaborate with Aboriginal Liaison Nurses who work in other hospital settings to support First Nations clients/patients living in Vancouver Island First Nations/Nuu-chah-nulth communities to navigate the health care system, access supports and services and/or follow up to support continuity of care.

Assist Nuu-chah-nulth members to identify their own health needs and take appropriate action to meet those needs.

Preferred Qualifications:

Licensed Practical Nurse with a current license with BCCNM.

5-7 years’ experience as a healthcare provider or patient educator, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Knowledge of First Nation cultures and how culture impacts on communication patterns and attitudes and approaches to health issues will be considered an asset.

Able to demonstrate patient-centered/patient-valued behaviors.

Superior written and oral communication skills /active empathetic listener.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel to remote communities.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $63,000 - $79,000.

