The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker (NEW) to work with Indigenous students in Port Alberni. The NEW culturally and socially supports students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 with an achievement focus, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. The NEW is under the general supervision of the NTC Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day direction of the school Principal. This position is from September to June with winter and spring break off.
Responsibilities Include
- Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community.
- Collaborate with school administrator and other school staff to develop cultural plans for your school.
- Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff.
- Communicate regularly with students to mentor and promote positive behaviours that improve achievement, attendance, self-confidence.
- Closely monitor student achievement performance and assisting students in classroom.
- Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities.
- Provide early intervention for students at risk of withdrawing or failing school and assist with developing appropriate mentorship and supports.
- Provide support to school administrators and other school staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements.
Preferred Qualifications
- Grade 12 or GED with experience in tutoring or mentoring children or youth.
- Two to three years of direct involvement with Nuu-chah-nulth people, culture, and traditions.
- Demonstrated fluency in/or willingness to learn Nuu-chah-nulth language.
- Familiarity and appreciation for Nuu-chah-nulth culture and traditions.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and strong belief that with support all students can learn and achieve a path to success.
- Valid BC driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and willingness to travel.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm November 16, 2021, by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and values).