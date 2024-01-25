The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a term (to June 28, 2024) Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker (NEW) to work with Indigenous students in the Gold River area. The NEW will culturally and socially support students from Grade 8 to 12 with an achievement focus, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. This term position requires working Monday to Friday for total of 35 hours per week. The NEW is under the general supervision of the NTC Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day direction of the school Principal.

Responsibilities Include

Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community.

Collaborate with school administrator and other school staff to develop cultural plans for your school.

Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff.

Communicate regularly with students to mentor and promote positive behaviours that improve achievement, attendance, self-confidence.

Closely monitor student achievement performance and assisting students in classroom.

Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities.

Provide early intervention for students at risk of withdrawing or failing school and assist with developing appropriate mentorship and supports.

Provide support to school administrators and other school staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements.

Preferred Qualifications

Grade 12 or GED with experience in tutoring or mentoring children or youth.

Two to three years of direct involvement with Nuu-chah-nulth people, culture, and traditions.

Demonstrated fluency in/or willingness to learn Nuu-chah-nulth language.

Familiarity and appreciation for Nuu-chah-nulth culture and traditions.

Excellent interpersonal skills and strong belief that with support all students can learn and achieve a path to success.

Valid BC driver’s licence, reliable vehicle, and willingness to travel.

Salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range: $44,000 – 52,000