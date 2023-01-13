Nuu-chah-nulth Education Workers

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Education Department is building a list of qualified individuals interested in casual work assignments as a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker for the Gold River area. This casual work supports students at the K to Grade 12 level; culturally, academically and socially, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. As a casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, you may be called on to backfill for a day or for terms lasting several weeks. The Education Worker is based out of Gold River, is under the general supervision of the NTC Education Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day supervision of the principal within the school.

Responsibilities Include

Work closely with school staff to support the needs of at-risk students

Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff

Offer Nuu-chah-nulth cultural teachings, when requested

Communication with parents, students while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities

Provide support to school administrators, teachers, support staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements

Preferred Qualifications